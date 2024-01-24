“So It Does Work”: Max Verstappen Revisits His $1.8 Million Shunt With Lewis Hamilton in Silverstone

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were going neck to neck for the world title. Their rivalry developed into animosity at the British GP, when Hamilton collided with Verstappen at Copse, dealing a huge blow to the latter physically, and to Red Bull financially. Almost three years later, Verstappen revisits the scenario, but he seemed to be pretty jovial about it.

Verstappen, like he often does in his free time, was streaming earlier this week, as posted on X by Verstappen News. That is when the topic of ‘going side-by-side’ at Copse came up. Hilariously, Verstappen said without a second thought:

“So it does work, going side by side through that corner.”

Verstappen’s comments were a sarcastic dig at Hamilton, because it was the seven-time world champion who came up the inside and made contact with the Red Bull driver’s wheel. That sent him spinning into the barriers, causing a scary crash.

Verstappen had to go to the hospital, and Red Bull were dealt with a huge blow in terms of cost. As per Sky Sports, it cost the Milton-Keynes-based outfit around $1.8 million which is a lot of money taking the budget cap into consideration.

Thankfully, Verstappen was fine, and did not have to spend any time away from F1. Still, it arguably ignited a budding rivalry, and made it so fierce, that the title battle between them will be remembered by generations to come.

How Max Verstappen dethroned Lewis Hamilton following their crash

Hamilton went on to win the 2021 British GP, after Verstappen retired from the race because of their crash. For the rest of the season, they had plenty of battles and they came together once again in Monza – a crash that took both of them out.

The balance was so perfectly poised that heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, they were level on points. Unfortunately, that race didn’t have a feisty battle between the two. Instead, off-track controversy and decision making marred the outing.

Things went in Verstappen’s favor, and the Dutchman won his first ever world championship. It brought an end to what was a thrilling season and fans couldn’t wait to see more. Sadly, that also marked the end of Mercedes’ dominant era. Red Bull became the superior team and Mercedes fell behind once the new regulations of 2022 kicked in.

Fast forward to 2024 and Verstappen continues to dominate. Hamilton last won a race in 2021, but fans are hoping for a few final battles between the two, before the 39-year-old Briton retires from F1.