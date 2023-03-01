World’s Fastest Man Wants Lewis Hamilton to Remain Outspoken Despite ‘Unfair’ FIA Ban

Oct 22, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses for a photo with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain before the start of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton has been the voice for millions of fans who watch the sport. Lewis is an icon who has been outspoken and criticised the lack of diversity in F1. From Black Lives Matter to taking a stand against homophobia, he has used F1 as a platform to bring the matter to attention.

While the FIA has recently disallowed drivers from expressing political, religious or personal opinions on track, many have rejected the new mandate. Although the decree by the FIA was made to keep the sport neutral, drivers like Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas have dismissed the recent declaration by the authority.

Hamilton’s reaction to the mandate was simple. The Briton claims that he will not accept being silenced and shall remain outspoken if he needs to be.

You can’t silence sir Lewis Hamilton, no matter how hard you try. I stand with Lewis Hamilton and I think we shouldn’t silence those fighting for change. This ban from FIA is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/MDiFIKucNU — rie (@High5Forever) December 20, 2022

Hamilton’s move to defy the FIA has been admired by many. And the former Olympic Gold medalist Usain Bolt feels the sport or society shall never silence a driver like Hamilton in general at any cost.

Lewis Hamilton should not be silenced, says Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt has a lot of admiration for Lewis Hamilton’s achievements in F1. But the fastest man on earth who has won eight Olympic gold medals also has a lot of respect for what Hamilton has done off the track.

Bolt considers the 7-time World Champion a “winner off the track too.” The Jamaican runner claims a driver like Lewis, who has a lot of followers from younger fans, should be allowed to keep inspiring the growing audience.

Bolt shared, “We both are role models and have a responsibility to influence people in a positive way. No matter where you come from, or whatever situation you were born into, everybody deserves a chance to better themselves and should be supported to succeed.”

Lewis Hamilton on the FIA’s ban on political statements: ‘It doesn’t surprise me but nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I feel that I’m passionate about and issues that there are. I feel the sport does have a responsibility, always, to speak out on things’ pic.twitter.com/qQByXYq1KA — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) February 15, 2023

The retired sprinter feels Lewis’s activism will reap benefits as more drivers emerge from minority communities. And that will impact the port more than all his titles.

He added, “I know Lewis is very active in advocacy and charity work and I respect him for what he is doing. And it’s also inspiring to see Lewis paving the way for black drivers in Formula 1. Hopefully, there will be greater representation in motorsport in the years to come as a result of his success.”

Bolt answers what makes Hamilton so special

While Usain Bolt has 8 Olympic Gold medals, Lewis Hamilton has 7 World Championship titles to his name. The Briton has been chasing the elusive 8th title for a few years, but the fight has become tougher.

Hamilton will be entering his 17th season in F1 in 2023. And he still wants to win titles, which is inspiring to Bolt. He shared, “I’ve met him at a few races now, and he’s always so focused and driven. Those are the same qualities you need to make it in any top sport.”

Bolt compares Lewis to some of the famous cricketers he grew up watching. And the Jamaican says Lewis shares the same intensity to keep winning as his childhood heroes,

Getting the dream team back together. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GCRkG5OaPb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 23, 2023

F1 drivers are usually not considered athletes by many who view motor racing not as a sport but as leisure. But the Olympian feels otherwise. He added, “You always watch F1 drivers on social media, training so hard. To be able to maintain that level of concentration at such high speeds for so long requires a fit body and mind.”

Lewis will return on March 3-5 when the season starts with the Bahrain GP. And this time, it seems like Mercedes have fixed the bugs which denied Hamilton a single win in 2022.

