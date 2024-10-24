“They Are Not People You Can Trust”: Carlos Sainz Would ‘Distrust’ Charles Leclerc for Food Choices

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 20: Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz (55) of Spain sit in the bed of a pickup truck for the drivers™ parade before the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 20, 2024, at Circuit of The Americas in

Ferrari did not just have a good time on track in Austin last weekend during the United States GP but also had fun off it. In an activity at the Italian squad’s garage, the staff had to answer a simple yet divisive question — tacos or burgers? And P2 finisher Carlos Sainz seemed to have a passionate reason behind his choice.

Sainz chose burgers over tacos without an ounce of hesitation. “Burgers, this shouldn’t even be a question.”

But why he chose that over the other, was the response which stood out from anyone else’s answer. “They are not people you can trust.” Safe to say that Sainz would not blindly go with Leclerc‘s choice of food if they ever go out for a bite together.

However, not everyone in the Ferrari camp shared the same love for burgers, per the Instagram video they posted. Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc—who won the United States GP—for instance, preferred tacos, as did the Spaniard’s Saudi Arabian GP replacement from earlier this season, Oliver Bearman.

Thankfully for Sainz, he was not on the overall losing side. The majority of the people in the Ferrari garage went ahead with burgers, with 22 voting in favor. Only 10 people—two F1 drivers among them—voted for tacos.

There was division off the track, but perfect unison between the Ferrari drivers on it in Austin. From the get-go, Sainz and Leclerc looked like the favorites to come home as winners and they did — securing Ferrari’s second one-two finish of the season.