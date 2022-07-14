“It is horrible $3700 X3” – Sebastian Vettel gives savage defence to his first car against Jeremy Clarkson

Sebastian Vettel shares a friendly banter with British TV host Jeremy Clarkson after the German shares the story of his first car.

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel is one of the funniest drivers on the F1 grid. Vettel is well known for his funny and witty responses.

Vettel started his Formula 1 career with BMW Sauber back in 2006 as a test driver. He debuted in the 2007 United States Grand Prix as a replacement for Robert Kubica. Vettel finished 7th and was the youngest driver at the time to claim points.

He later went on to race for Toro Rosso and Red Bull, with whom he would be a world champion. Vettel collected four titles on the trot from 2010 to 2013. He later made a dream move to Ferrari in 2015.

Vettel is a fan of British TV and had been invited to the infamous ‘Topgear’ show. As an avid car-lover, he was conversing about his first car with host Jeremy Clarkson.

Vettel claimed that his first car was a BMW X3 which he drove at the age of 18. To which Clarkson replied “Oh Ghastly!” Vettel defended his first car saying, “It was not so bad, the only difficulty was to park.”

To which Jeremy joked, again “And it looked like a genital wart, and it couldn’t go off-road. It is horrible the X3.” However, Vettel said it was a good car and owning a car at the age of 18 was quite cool!

Clarkson, further took a dig at the World Champion, “Only like having the herpes.” Vettel in return asked Clarkson what his first car was. And to that, he answered Ford Cortina 1600 E with some pride attached to it.

Clarkson even commented that Vettel wouldn’t have been a fetus when the car was around. To which the german gave a witty response, “No herpes, I guess. Because you know it wasn’t really bling, so you were not pulling the chicks.”

The answer silenced Clarkson and he too had a laugh along with the audience.

Car collection by Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel may have started off with a BMW X3. But the German has since then added some exquisite cars to his collection.

The youngest F1 World Champion has multiple Ferraris in his garage 2004 Ferrari Enzo, 1996 Ferrari F50, 2016 Ferrari F12tdf, 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale and a Ferrari California T purchased in 2020. He even owns a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG & Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG.

Just Seb hitting the track in Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams 👌#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Dutp13tcBW — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022

He even owns a Championship-winning F1 car in his personal collection. Vettel purchased the 1992 Williams FW14B car in 2020 driven by British driver Nigel Mansell.

