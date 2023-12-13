“Softie” Sergio Perez Told To Leave His Job and Sip Cocktails on the Beach in Harsh Evaluation of 2023 Season

According to Formule1.nl, Dutch racer Tom Coronel has delivered a critical assessment about Sergio Perez’s performances in 2023. According to Coronel, Perez should consider stepping away from the realm of motorsports and enjoy beach cocktails in Mexico.

This harsh evaluation of Perez comes after his lackluster performances for most of the 2023 campaign. While the Mexican had an outstanding start to the season with two wins after the first four races, his form dipped massively from that point on.

Not only did Perez fail to win any of the remaining races of the season, but he also had several other struggles over the course of the year, especially during qualifying. In stark contrast, Max Verstappen in the other Red Bull was dominant as ever.

The 26-year-old Dutch driver claimed a record 19 wins in 2023. Moreover, Verstappen with 575 points scored more than double the points Perez scored (285) in the season.

As a result, Coronel believes that Red Bull should perhaps sack Perez. “You as Red Bull should just buy off that contract and say to Perez: grab some Caiprinhas on the beach in Mexico and never come back“, explained Coronel. The former Dutch driver then went as far as characterizing Perez as a “softie” and a “tourist.”

Sergio Perez is now keen to learn from Max Verstappen

Despite facing a challenging season, Sergio Perez will continue with Red Bull. The Mexican now hopes to take advantage of the opportunity and learn from Max Verstappen how he can better his performances.

He said (as quoted by crash.net), “I’m aware of the challenge that it is. We’ve got to really take this winter time to try to start the season on a high and be able to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season.”

Perez then added, “Definitely there are things that you learn from him. I think I have the best reference out there because he was the one who was so competitive. So I think there’s no harm in looking at what he’s doing, how he’s doing it and trying to learn and improve, see what works for you that he’s doing differently to you.”