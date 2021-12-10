“Someone ended up in hospital”– Red Bull infuriated with SkySports Merry Christmas advertisement

Red Bull is infuriated with SkySports using his Silverstone crash footage to wish Merry Christmas to their viewers. Fans also show anger.

Max Verstappen had to suffer a 52G crash at Silverstone after Lewis Hamilton tagged him during the very first laps of the race. The collision caused a massive controversy.

With Verstappen also criticizing Hamilton for celebrating his win despite sending him to the hospital. It also significantly impacted the 2021 championship fight, as it allowed the reigning world champion to clear off his deficit.

Now, coming into the end of the year, SkySports, a British broadcast channel and official broadcaster of F1, used this crash footage to wish merry Christmas.

However, this tweet by SkySports didn’t go well with Red Bull. A Red Bull spokesperson to De Telegraaf says that his team is utterly disappointed with this behaviour.

“We are extremely disappointed that images are being used of a crash, in which someone ended up in hospital,” a Red Bull spokesperson said. “This is in a terrible taste. We hope it will be removed soon.” Sky Sports has now informed Red Bull that the video will be taken offline.”

merry christmas max 🙂 greetings from Sky F1 ✨ pic.twitter.com/YEDpQOHJDU — autohan (@_autohan) December 3, 2021

Also read: Toto Wolff and Christian Horner call it a truce; shake hands ahead of the season-defining Abu Dhabi GP

Fans join Red Bull in calling out SkySports

The video did attract massive criticism from fans. Many even termed it disrespectful to the title protagonist Whereas, a significant portion also alleged SkySports for the blatant bias towards Hamilton.

Sky Sports using Max Verstappen’s crash at Silverstone as a fucking Christmas card is the most vile and disgusting thing they’ve done in years. British media is HORRIBLE. pic.twitter.com/SJSSauVNyQ — Max on Main (Agus) (@wehittheground) December 10, 2021

British media has been accused of siding with their compatriot drivers. And in a competition stiff like this, anything like this would bring fans’ accusations.

Britisch bias in #F1? Well, @Skysports idea of a merry christmas is seeing #Verstappen almost getting killed at Silverstone…. pic.twitter.com/xaGjaiQDbF — Mars (@OriginalMars) December 10, 2021

Also read: Former F1 Champion feels Max Verstappen is trying to downplay his intense Championship battle with Lewis Hamilton