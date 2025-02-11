Sponsor Magnet McLaren Find Title Sponsorship Deal With $512 Billion Giant in Limbo

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait STELLA Andrea (ita), Team Principal of McLaren F1 Team, portrait PIASTRI Oscar (aus), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait BROWN Zak (usa), CEO of of McLaren Racing, portrait Mclaren 2024 Constructor Champions celebration during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, 24th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from December 6 to 8, 2024 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Under the leadership of CEO Zak Brown, McLaren has transformed into one of the most commercially lucrative and successful F1 teams of the modern era. A testament to this is the fact that in 2024, not only did the Woking-based team win their first Constructors’ title since 1998, but it also was able to attract a staggering 53 sponsors and partners — the highest of any team on the grid last year.

That said, going into 2025, McLaren find themselves in a peculiar situation. Out of the 10 teams on the grid, they are the only ones not to have a title sponsor. This comes after Williams became the ninth team on the grid to secure a title sponsorship with software giants Atlassian.

Talks have been going on since late last year with Mastercard, one of McLaren’s existing partners, to also sign them up as the team’s title sponsor. The American payments and card services company is one of the biggest in the world with an estimated worth of $512 billion.

But any rumblings in the paddock with respect to a title sponsorship deal are only conjecture at this point. However, in the past, Brown has given many indications that he is leaving no stone unturned to make the deal happen.

How close are McLaren to signing Mastercard as their title sponsors?

The partnership between McLaren and Mastercard is relatively new. They signed a deal back in July of 2024 but are now reportedly in talks to change the complexion of their initial deal.

Mastercard and McLaren’s alliance has proved to be very mutually beneficial. The Woking-based outfit has seen a rise in its prominence in the American markets whereas Mastercard’s Priceless Experiences members have been given unparalleled access to the team, its hospitality experiences, and the world of F1.

It is being suggested that the title sponsorship deal will be signed soon by the executives at Mastercard and Brown, who has been very eager to make this title sponsorship deal happen.

He was quoted last year by Motorsport Week as saying, “We’re having all sorts of discussions as to what the partnership looks like today, and what it can potentially become, and I would say I agree, [Mastercard McLaren] does have a very nice ring to it.”