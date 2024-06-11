‘Contrary Report’ Claims Ferrari Prodigy Oliver Bearman Is Yet to Commit to Haas

Ever since Oliver Bearman made a stellar debut in Saudi Arabia, the talks about him getting a full-time seat in 2025 have grown exponentially. Many linked Bearman to Haas as the most likely destination for the Ferrari Academy prodigy. Now, a rumor recently suggested that the 19-year-old has already signed a contract with Haas for next season.

However, a contrary report claims that the signing is yet to be done, with only advanced talks happening between Bearman and Haas. Jeppe H. Oleson posted on Twitter (now X),

“Contrary to recent reports, I’ve been told that Bearman hasn’t yet signed with Haas, but that talks are in an advanced stage and ongoing. Word is that the contract is all but done – only the final practical details need to be agreed before putting pen to paper.”

Haas has indeed shown immense interest in Bearman even before the Briton’s sudden debut in Jeddah this year. The 19-year-old ran a couple of FP1 sessions last year and impressed many of the American outfit’s personnel, including current team boss Ayao Komatsu.

Besides, with Bearman being a Ferrari prodigy, it is natural for Haas to try and lure him, given their close working relations with the Italian outfit. There were several speculations on how Haas would negotiate this arrangement with Ferrari for accommodating their Academy driver.

While Bearman and Haas are yet to finalize a deal, it seems all but certain that the Briton would be driving for the Kannapolis-based outfit in 2025. So, with Nico Hulkenberg already moving to Sauber, where does this leave Kevin Magnussen?

Currently, Haas have not given any hint on its intentions to extend Magnussen’s contract. With the driver market quite volatile, they may want to get the best possible option. However, they might also want to retain the Dane because of his experience and form a potent combination with the young and quick Bearman.

Besides Oliver Bearman, who is on Haas’ radar for 2025?

Haas’ driver lineup for 2025 is still unconfirmed. Oliver Bearman is certainly a top priority for the American team. However, besides him, few other drivers could come into the picture, depending on how the rest of the driver market shapes up.

Esteban Ocon is one such name that may get Haas’ attention. After finalizing his exit from Alpine, the Frenchman is a free agent for 2025 and searching for a new team. With most of the top teams already securing their lineup, Ocon may have to look at Haas or Sauber as his potential options.

Similarly, Valtteri Bottas, who is negotiating for an extension at Sauber (to be Audi in 2026), could also end up at Haas. Bottas’ race-winning experience could be quite handy for the Kannapolis outfit.

As things stand, any driver in the midfield and lower midfield could knock on Haas’ doors if the silly season gets chaotic with seats running out. However, Komatsu and Co. may have only one opening with their priorities set on Bearman.