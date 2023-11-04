Felipe Massa Makes Big U-turn on Recent F1 Snub by Appearing at Interlagos: “I’ve Always been Passionate About F1”

Felipe Massa had initially decided to snub and boycott the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. However, in a sensational turn of events, it appears that he’s pulled a big U-turn as he appeared in the paddock during the Sprint weekend.

As it turns out, despite it being more than half a decade since he hung up his racing helmet, Massa is still as passionate about this sport as ever. Hence, despite deciding to shun his home GP, he was persuaded by his own love for the sport to make a comeback.

According to F1 Journalist, Gabriel Araujo, Massa told him (as quoted on X), “I’ve always been passionate about F1 so I’m here to enjoy it,” when quizzed about his change of heart. Nonetheless, why was he boycotting the race in Brazil? Well, as it turns out, he was miffed that he wasn’t sent an invite to grace the paddock by Formula 1.

Massa did not receive an invite from F1 amid his legal battle to receive justice for the infamous 2008 Crashgate scandal. Despite losing the 2008 title to Lewis Hamilton by a single point in Brazil that year, the Brazilian is yet keen to seek the Briton’s help to seek justice.

Felipe Massa explains the reasoning behind his legal fight

Even though it is Lewis Hamilton’s title that Felipe Massa is after, the Brazilian has made it clear that he feels no vengeance towards the Briton. The former Ferrari driver simply wants to claim what he rightfully believes was his to start with. Massa has been quiet for a long time. However, he told RacingNews365 about the reasons why he chose to finally speak up.

Referring to a recent Bernie Ecclestone interview, Massa said, “After 15 years, we hear that Bernie Ecclestone said he knew [about Renault’s race-fixing plan in Singapore] in 2008, we hear that [former race director] Charlie Whiting knew in 2008 and they didn’t do anything to not risk the brand of Formula 1.”

Hamilton on the other hand has been very dismissive of the whole affair. He simply said, “If that’s the direction that Felipe wants to go, that’s his decision. I prefer not to focus on the past. Whether it’s 15 years ago, two years ago, or three days ago. I’m only interested in the present and my focus is on helping my team this week,” per Crash.net.

In the end, Massa hopes to right the alleged wrongs of the past and be credited as the 2008 F1 champion.