“Ferrari is a lot cooler, a lot bigger”: Carlos Sainz expresses disappointment at the way Netflix portrayed the Italian team in ‘Drive to Survive’

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz says he is not happy with the way his team was shown in the third season of ‘Drive to Survive’.

The importance and realness of the show have come into question over the last few weeks. Max Verstappen recently said that the show created a lot of rivalries that never existed. As a result, he does not want to take part in something that is fake.

Carlos Sainz is currently in his first season with Ferrari and has earned a lot of plaudits already. He has adapted to the Maranello outfit reasonably quickly and earned three podiums, the most recent in Sochi.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Sainz shared his views on the popular Netflix show. The Spaniard agrees that it played an instrumental role in bringing new fans to the sport.

“I think obviously Netflix had the biggest impact on that. As a sport, we’ve always been relatively closed doors. So Netflix has allowed fans all over the world to see the personalities of the drivers.” he said.

The Madrid born driver, however, somewhat agrees with what Verstappen said.

Not a big fan of the way they showed Ferrari suffer

The fourth episode of the third season showed us the ‘behind the scenes’ problems at Ferrari during their 2020 season. The episode titled ‘We need to talk about Ferrari’ documented their abysmal season and a deteriorating relationship with then driver, Sebastian Vettel.

“I was relatively disappointed when I watched it. Ferrari is a lot cooler, a lot bigger, a lot better than how it appears,” Sainz said. “We were just going through a rough patch. I think all great teams in every single sport go through difficult years. And now we are on our way back up.”

An illegal engine controversy in 2019 and regulation changes in 2020 led to Ferrari firmly falling from grace. The Scuderia hasn’t won an F1 race since 2019 and came 6th in the Constructor’s Championship in 2020.

The team seem to be doing better in 2021, with Charles Leclerc and Sainz as their drivers. The pairing has been consistently putting in good performances, and they are locked in an intense battle for P3 with McLaren at the moment.

Scuderia Ferrari is just 3.5 points behind the Surrey-based team with five races in the 2021 Formula 1 season left to go.