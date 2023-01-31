Charles Leclerc Makes His Verdict on Intense Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James GOAT Debate

Charles Leclerc is a huge basketball fan, or at least he appears to be. When he is in the United States, especially during the F1 races in the United States, he tries to go for a match.

Recently in Paris, NBA held their event, and Leclerc and Pierre Gasly were invited to the event. The duo got to have a fun time with Tony Parker and Joakim Noah on the court.

Later, the two, accompanied by Esteban Ocon, attended ChicogoBulls taking on Detroit Pistons. So, it’s safe to say the Ferrari driver is one of the hoop fans even though he is in motor racing.

Charles Leclerc decides between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The Monegasque race driver was once asked about the most pressing debate in basketball. Who is the better player among Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

Though, by a huge margin, most fans think Jordan is the GOAT. However, a significant number of people also think otherwise. But in one of the videos by ESPN, Leclerc was asked about this major basketball debate.

The Ferrari superstar named Jordan as his GOAT. An answer which would go well with most of the fans. However, James is right now in terrific form, and the answer Leclerc gave was five months ago. Will he change his opinion if the Lakers Superstar overtakes Kareem Abul-Jabbar in the all-time most-scoring list? That remains to be seen.

Going for the 2023 title

The 2022 season gave a promising start to Leclerc. But soon into the season, the 25-year-old slipped in the order against max Verstappen, who dominated the entire grid with 15 wins.

Leclerc, with his Ferrari with poor reliability and questionable strategies, couldn’t hold on to the majestic form of the Dutchman. Therefore, the drivers’ championship was wrapped up by the end of the Japanese Grand Prix. After that, with four races remaining in the season, they all were technically uncompetitive for the Red Bull star.

On the other hand, Leclerc had to hold on to his runner-up spot as Sergio Perez had covered up against the former, and the deficit between the two ahead of the final race remained marginal. But Leclerc managed to safeguard his position by only a one-second difference at Abu Dhabi.

But before the start of the new season, Ferrari is preparing to contest for the title once again with their promising Project 675. It remains to be seen whether Leclerc can clinch the title from Verstappen by the end of this year.

