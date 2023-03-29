Struggling With Mental Health for 20 Years, Toto Wolff’s “Big Problem” Exposed by Mercedes F1 Confidante

Under Toto Wolff’s leadership, Mercedes became one of the most dominant teams in F1’s history. The Silver Arrows won 8 straight titles during the turbo-hybrid between 2014 and 2021. Their drivers Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton won 1 and 6 driver titles respectively.

The credit for this indomitable success goes to Hamilton and the talented engineers at Mercedes. But without a doubt, it’s Wolff who brought the team together and led them.

The Austrian’s effective management and organizing skills were key to Mercedes’s success and have been studied by Ivy League schools. But the mind of the genius is never settled according to former Mercedes right-hand man and British Jornalist.

Toto Wolff is a serial overthinker?

Wolff has been described as an energetic and passionate leader by many in the F1 paddock. According to Journalist Sam Knight, Wolff is a “natural star” and “always one move in advance of everyone else.”

This proves why he was able to lead Mercedes to an unprecedented success never before seen in the sport. But the urge to be a step ahead of his competitors could also be his Kryptonite.

British Journalist Matthew Syed commented that the Mercedes team principal has a habit of overthinking situations. The charismatic Austrian has been described by many in the paddock to be a classic overthinker, especially when situations aren’t under control.

Even former Mercedes chief strategist, James Vowles claimed, “He overthinks and that’s his big problem. He tries to take a problem and think it to a range that is just not possible.” Vowles left Mercedes after spending a decade alongside Wolff and is now the team principal of the Williams F1 team.

What is the reason behind Toto Wolff’s overthinking?

According to Matthew Syed, Toto Wolff’s overthinking stems from an insecurity of fitting in with the rest of the paddock. Unlike the rest of his contemporaries in the paddock, Wolff does not come from a racing background.

He initially had an interest in racing and even won a couple of championships. But following his father’s death and failed attempts, the Austrian left the ambition to become an F1 driver.

Wolff came through the investment route as he was a banker and investor himself. He entered F1 by buying shares in Williams in 2009 and joining their board. Later, Wolff was promoted as the Executive Director of the team in 2012. This explains why the Austrian has the hesitation of feeling left out.

The 51-year-old had earlier revealed to Sam Knight that he has been seeking professional therapy for the past 20 years. According to the Mercedes boss, his wife Susie Wolff has made a huge contribution to him getting past his problems.

Wolff said, “With my wife, I have found the perfect partner. She can drive cars faster than I can. But that is the least of her attributes: We are total soulmates.”

Wolff often claims that marrying his wife Susie as his biggest achievement so far. The couple married in 2011 and have a son, Jack Wolff.