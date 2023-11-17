“Overtaking Opportunities Are Limited”: Lewis Hamilton Stresses on the Importance of Good Qualifying as Las Vegas Limitation Highlighted

Lewis Hamilton has recently opened up about a major track characteristic in the ongoing Las Vegas GP. He said that since limited overtaking opportunities will be available, qualifying will be extremely important.

The Mercedes driver said that the Las Vegas GP track is “massively challenging” before adding (as quoted by formule1nieuws.nl), “The track has long straights. The possibilities of overtaking are limited by the low grip and small effect of the slipstream. These conditions make qualifying and tire wear crucial for Las Vegas racing“.

As Hamilton and his teammate George Russell gear up to unleash their speed on Friday night qualification, there wasn’t much to talk about their speed during the practice sessions. While the first practice session ended after just nine minutes, the Mercedes duo finished just P9 and P12 in the second session.

The Silver Arrows need to deliver on Friday as well as Saturday, with Ferrari breathing down their neck in the Constructors’ Championship. However, it will not be that easy for Mercedes as their team faces massive hurdles in their way.

Mercedes faces a tough challenge for Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are set to face difficult times ahead when they take on the Las Vegas GP track for qualifying. The W14 is notoriously known for its high drag and tough drivability. Therefore, it’s expected to be extremely difficult for the driver duo to keep up with their cars.

Furthermore, the low temperature of the track is set to be more problematic for the Silver Arrows, as seen in a recent report. All in all, Mercedes are unlikely to be in a top position to start their race weekend.

The issues with the Silver Arrows have gotten so bad that Hamilton wants the season to be gone as soon as possible and start over with the 2024 F1 season already. Nevertheless, for this weekend, Hamilton and George Russell will want to have a solid qualifying due to overtaking limitations, and look to have a headstart on Saturday.