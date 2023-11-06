“Talk About Embarrassing” – F1 Expert Criticizes Sergio Perez’s Loss Against Fernando Alonso at the Sao Paulo GP

The Interlagos Circuit in Brazil provided fans with another exhilarating round of motorsport action, just like it does every year. This time, it included a clash between Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso during the penultimate lap. The Aston Martin driver remarkably achieved his eighth podium of the year following a tough battle with Sergio Perez throughout the race. However, in light of this scenario, former Ferrari employee Peter Windsor has remained intensely critical of Checo.

Advertisement

In a recent YouTube video posted on his personal channel, Windsor expressed his displeasure with Sergio Perez‘s performance. As per his assertion, the 34-year-old should have taken home the podium for the team, given his superior vehicle. The former Ferrari general manager asserted that he has never criticized Red Bull’s selection of Perez as number two and that he always believed Perez was the ideal driver to be racing beside Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

However, when Checo couldn’t hold onto his position, Windsor chastised him, stating Red Bull should find an alternative driver. He said, “This is the first time I thought maybe Red Bull should have thought of someone else because he should have beaten Fernando Alonso today in the Aston Martin.”

Windsor’s apprehension might be justified considering that Perez had already overtaken the Spaniard on lap 70 of 71 in turn 1, however, Checo’s late-breaking allowed Alonso to close the gap and retaliate one lap later with an outside pass into turn 4.

How did Peter Windsor draw attention to Sergio Perez’s error?

The majority of the second half of the Interlagos race was devoted to the Aston Martin driver fending off pressure from Perez, who was moving up in the incredibly quick RB19. However, it appeared like the 42-year-old’s masterclass would not be rewarded with a podium when the Mexican driver passed them for the podium at Turn 1 on the second-to-last lap.

Nevertheless, on the last tour, Alonso regained the lead and edged off Checo by only 0.053 seconds. Now considering Alonso’s outstanding performance, Windsor was discovered to be calling attention to Perez’s mistake.

The 71-year-old said, “But then he [Perez] braked too late in the first corner. Fernando was able to catch up with him, as he was going down the hill, which is a different DRS zone, and passed him again. Talk about embarrassing.”

Advertisement

However, Windsor wasn’t the only person critiquing the 34-year-old the headmaster of his own team had also cast doubt on the Mexican. In response to inquiries concerning Perez’s error RB taskmaster Helmut Marko said, “In hindsight, you’re smarter.” Adding further the 80-year-old remarked, ” The mistake was that he didn’t come out of Turn 3 properly, then he just made a small move on the start-finish straight on the way to Turn 1.”