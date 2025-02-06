“I Have a Lot of Projects”: When Lewis Hamilton Was Asked if He’s Trying to Seek Love

Lewis Hamilton has been single for a long time—at least publicly. The last person he officially dated was former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, from 2007 to 2015.

Since then, he has been rumored to have dated several women, but fans have largely fueled these speculations.

Two years ago, rumors arose that the Briton was possibly dating Colombian singer Shakira after the two were spotted together on various occasions. Before that, there were widespread rumors that he could be potentially dating Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, and the list continues.

However, when asked in a 2017 interview if he was seeking love, Hamilton simply replied that he was single and entirely focused on fighting for the world championship—which he went on to win in convincing fashion.

“I am,” Hamilton responded when asked on The Jonathan Ross Show if he was single and what he thought about the rumors surrounding his dating life. “There (rumors) always are.”

He did, however, admit to having the occasional “date here and there” before adding, “I have a lot of projects that I am working on as well.”

Beyond being occupied with his numerous projects and his efforts to improve the working environment in F1, he has also acknowledged that his decision not to start a family was a conscious one.

“Workaholic” Hamilton does not have time for kids

As harsh as this may sound to some, this is the sad reality for the top F1 drivers, who are so committed to achieving success on the track. This is not to say that F1 drivers cannot be in a relationship and achieve success on the track, as Max Verstappen has shown in the recent past, but every racer is different.

The Dutchman has been in a happy relationship with Kelly Piquet since 2020, and they recently announced that they were pregnant. Hamilton too, has previously stated that he wants a family.

However, he feels he simply does not have the time. “I’m a workaholic. I don’t have time for it,” the former Mercedes driver said to The Times in an interview in 2023.

“family time is so important. Hold your loved ones close and cherish them always” – Lewis via IG story pic.twitter.com/9Qsga66SPb — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates(back in 2025) (@SirLewisUpdates) April 14, 2023

Justifying why he does not have time, Hamilton further added, “When you travel as much as I do, it’s hard to keep up a relationship, so I’m of the mindset that I’m not going to do that until I’ve stopped and no longer have to be so single-minded“.

But with Hamilton already 40 now and wanting to achieve more success with Ferrari, will that time ever come to start a family?