Ted Kravitz Guesses Lewis Hamilton Has Hired James Bond Actor to Play Toto Wolff in His Upcoming F1 Movie

An upcoming F1 movie co-produced by Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt has generated a lot of buzz among fans over the last few months. So far, nothing about the movie or the story has been revealed and despite being in its pre-production phase, it is one of the most talked about things within the F1 community. Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz, however, has an update for fans. In particular, he thinks he knows who will play the role of Toto Wolff. The actor Kravitz is talking about is none other than Tobias Menzies

The upcoming movie starring Brad Pitt is set to be based on the current lives of drivers in F1. As per reports, the current dynamic of the sport has played a huge role in inspiring the story. To get insights into the ins and outs of the world of F1, Hamilton was brought on board. In addition to being a producer, his expertise in this particular field will also enable him to be a mentor on set.

Since Hamilton is part of Mercedes, the Brackley-based outfit has also helped him immensely with pre-production. However, recent reports suggest that certain team members of Mercedes including CEO Toto Wolff, will have actors play their characters in the film.

Ted Kravitz gives the latest insights into the upcoming Lewis Hamilton x Brad Pitt movie

As always after qualifying, Kravitz was ready with a microphone in his hand, walking around and hosting his famous ‘Ted’s Qualifying Notebook‘. This time in Montreal, however, he decided to stop talking about the sport and dive into Hollywood. Kravitz gave the eagerly waiting fans some insight into what they can expect from the Hamilton x Pitt film.

Talking about the story of the upcoming Lewis Hamilton film, however, Kravitz revealed that it will be based on a fictional racing team known as ‘Apex Racing’. Pitt will be suiting up to play the role of a fictional Formula 1 driver.

Based on what he read on IMDB, famous British actor Tobias Menzies will play the role of Wolff in the film. Menzies is known for playing parts in several famous movies and TV shows. He was a part of the cast in the famous James Bond movie, Casino Royale which was released back in 2006. Menzies played the role of Villiers, who was M’s assistant. He also played the role of Edmure Tully in the superhit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Hamilton and Pitt investing heavy to make the movie a success

There are a lot of expectations on Lewis Hamilton and Pitt’s movie to be as good as the hype surrounding it is. To give fans a taste of how things actually are, the are trying to make the movie as real as possible. For this, real life racing action in F1 has to be a part of the shooting.

Later this year, the production and shooting team will travel to Silverstone during the British GP weekend. They will capture real life racing action and include it in the final cut. To make things even more interesting, Pitt will be suiting up to drive on the track.

Pitt will get behind the wheels of an F2 cat that will be modified to resemble an F1 challenger. This is another aspect of the movie’s production that has fans incredibly excited.