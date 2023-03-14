Tensions Rise in Mercedes Boardroom as Lewis Hamilton Fails to Impress Against George Russell

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton might be sensing the heat to outperform George Russell in the upcoming season, following his rare setback of finishing behind a Mercedes colleague for only the third time.

As his contract comes to an end this year, there is a possibility of previously reported concerns resurfacing, especially with Red Bull solidifying their spot on the top of the grid.

Further, thanks to his exceptional top-five finishes and securing Mercedes’ only win of the year, George Russell finished 35 points ahead of the seven-time world champion in 2022. His consistency proved to be the deciding factor in outpacing his esteemed teammate.

Lewis Hamilton warned

As the Mercedes season unfolds, a sense of unease surrounds Hamilton’s contract as he approaches the expiration of his two-year deal inked in 2021.

Whispers in the air suggest that Daimler, the co-owners of the Silver Arrows, remains dissatisfied with Hamilton’s behavior, prompting Toto Wolff to expedite a verdict on his future.

However, SkySports pundit Simon Lazenby suggested that the response would vary if Hamilton were to finish behind Russell again in 2023. “Lewis probably wasn’t as motivated as he could have been in the first half of last year.”

That, and a combination of factors including Russell’s determination to prove himself, had led to Hamilton’s defeat. However, Lazenby believes that if a similar outcome occurs this year, Hamilton’s physical fitness and determination will cause a different reaction.

Rumors circulated that certain members of the board were urging Mercedes to replace Hamilton with Russell, who was driving for Williams at the time. Regardless, with Mercedes already bowing out of the Championship race, Hamilton could take matters into his own hands.

Is Ferrari the next option?

Lazenby also muses that Hamilton could join Ferrari instead. After the controversy surrounding Hamilton’s criticisms of the new W14 car, there have been renewed speculations about his future with the team, as his current contract is set to end in 2023.

“Not to Aston, but how can you rule out a move to Ferrari if [Mercedes] stay like this? He’s so desperate for that eighth, that if Ferrari did manage to stay on the coattails and they were the nearest to Red Bull.”

Hamilton has expressed his affection for Ferrari in the past, confessing that he regrets never having raced for the legendary team. If he were to make the move, it would be a major surprise in the F1 world, especially since many anticipate him retiring once he departs from Mercedes.