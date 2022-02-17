“I dream of becoming world champion this year”- Charles Leclerc thinks the 2022 season is a huge opportunity for him to fight for wins

Ferrari unveiled their new F1-75 with an aggressive design and got approval from both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari unveiled their new F1-75 with a slight change in the livery and a very notable change in the design. Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were impressed by the new design of the car while unveiling the car with team principal Mattia Binotto.

Leclerc said, “I love it. I really, really like it. I think I will love it even more if it’s fast on the track, but I absolutely love the look.”

Agreeing to his teammate, Sainz added, “I think it looks aggressive. [It] looks radical. I think it looks beautiful also and, as Charles [said], I just hope it’s fast.”

Ferrari has tweaked the car with a slightly different livery. Their signature red is a bit darker with more black in it giving the car an “aggressive” feel. Sainz pointed out that this is a nod to the past as the Italian team marks their 75th anniversary.

Satisfied with the team’s work on the new powertrain, Leclerc is hoping to fight for the title wins in the upcoming season. He said, “I dream of becoming world champion [this year]. Realistically we know where we are coming from. 2020 had been really complicated, 2021 was a bit better 2022 is a huge opportunity.”

“With the new rules, everyone starts from a blank page and I hope it’s gonna be an opportunity for us to go back to the front row but we need to prove that we’ve worked hard. So the main goal is to fight for wins!”

Charles Leclerc is a fan of bodywork

Following the new technical regulations, Binotto pointed to the several different traits that the new car entails. He drew attention to the front wing and nose as well as the inclusion of the new 18-inch tyres.

Furthermore, Binotto feels that the appealing bodywork is what makes the car stand out differently, something that Leclerc is a fan of.

🗣️”I love it!” 🗣️”It should give us the ability to push a bit more!” Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc shared their thoughts on Ferrari’s 2022 car! 👇 pic.twitter.com/lhVTUytpSm — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 17, 2022

The Monagesque driver stated, “It definitely is [impressive]. “I think this is my favourite part of the car itself. You can really see how much work there has been [on] this bodywork. It looks impressive. It looks extreme, and I like it.”

Sainz added that the car’s design is “out of the box” and that “it’s what you want to see when you see a new car”.

