F1

“That is definitely the worst strategy ever”- Charles Leclerc and Ferrari strategy woes continue in Monegasque’s F1 game

"That is definitely the worst strategy ever"- Charles Leclerc and Ferrari strategy woes continue in Monegasque's F1 game
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
"LeBron James is such a amazing freak of nature, it's an honor and privilege to watch him play": When Charles Barkley ranked the King higher than Kobe Bryant
Next Article
"Brilliant impression of Toto Wolff by Ted Kravitz!"- F1 reporter mocks Mercedes team principal's 2021 Abu Dhabi GP radio message
F1 Latest News
"Brilliant impression of Toto Wolff by Ted Kravitz!"- F1 reporter mocks Mercedes team principal's 2021 Abu Dhabi GP radio message
“Brilliant impression of Toto Wolff by Ted Kravitz!”- F1 reporter mocks Mercedes team principal’s 2021 Abu Dhabi GP radio message

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff’s radio message to Michael Masi at the 2021 season finale…