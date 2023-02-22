Lando Norris Exposes Netflix’s Drive to Survive’s Scripted Storyline

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain arrives at the track before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix’s Drive To Survive has become a major hit and a crowd-puller for F1. The thrilling show, which depicts the scene action of F1 teams, drivers and rivalries between bosses and drivers, has generated Formula 1 a huge fanbase, especially in America.

The 5th season of the show is set to drop on February 24th. And the trailer has confirmed that there is no lacking of spice and action in the upcoming instalment of the series.

However, DTS has a bad reputation amongst old-school F1 fans and even some drivers. The Show has been criticised for fabricating storylines and rivalries and labelled as a misleading show for new fans of the sport.

Previously, 2-time World Champion Max Verstappen boycotted the show for the same reason. And it seems the depiction of fake rivalries has also angered McLArens LAndo Norris.

Lando Norris exposes Drive To Survive

Lando Norris is a fan favourite in Drive To Survive. His jolly and fun character makes him a star of the show. But like many other drivers, Norris isn’t fond of the show’s dramatisation of real events.

In a recent watch with his Quadrant team, Lando was not happy seeing the show fabricate on-track action. The Briton was watching a show based on the Bahrain Grand Prix and noticed his team’s radio remarks did not match what he said on track.

The footage shows the Briton going wheel-to-wheel with teammate Daniel Ricciardo. And the show cues his radio, “He forced me off the track,” right after. This left Lando fuming.

He remarked on his video, “They made it up like we are the big enemies here.” He adds, “‘He’s forced me off,’ that’s from a different race!” Lando even pointed to the screen, saying Ricciardo left him a lot of space. It’s fair to say Norris would definitely not be happy with what DTS did.

Lando Disagrees with Netflix’s portrayal of rivalry with Ricciardo

Lando Norris has often praised the show for bringing in new fans. The show has become extremely popular amongst the youth and broadened F1’s fanbase in the USA.

However, Norris was pretty irritated by Netflix trying to build an animous relationship between him and Daniel Ricciardo. The show’s portrayal made it look like the duo didn’t get along well, which the Briton does not agree with.

After watching Season 4, he claims he felt like they “wanted to hit each other.” instead, Ricciardo and he got along just like his previous teammate Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen, who famously boycotted the show, also pointed out the fallacy. He claimed DTS’s portrayal of the McLaren driver’s relationship “made it look like Lando was a bit of a dick.”Verstappen will be returning to the show for the 5th season. The season premieres on 24th February, just before 2023 F1 season starts.

