“How Is This Dude Still Surviving?!”: ‘Gambler’ Michael Jordan Dropping 50 On The Knicks With No Sleep Had Mark Jackson Shook

Fans and players were left in awe every time Michael Jordan stepped onto the court. With his ability to beat defenders in ways never seen before, along with getting impossible shots to go down, MJ’s highlights are still the most watched on the internet. But what amazes people more are the untold stories about the Chicago Bulls legend. For instance, this never been told before story from Mark Jackson about ‘Black Jesus’.

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson was a recent guest on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast. Making his first appearance at Gil’s Arena, Jackson shared a story from his rookie year back in ‘88 when he saw Michael Jordan drop 50 points on no sleep.

“He was a different level. He was at an absolutely different level playing against him in the league. So, we’re playing the Bulls, I never told this story. I was benched, so we’re playing the Bulls and I got a call the night before and we’ll play some cards and hang out whatever, just chill. So, I go into the city, go to Mike’s room, play cards. I’m not playing, I know I’m benched. So, I’m playing cards, I’m doing my job, I’m gonna keep him up all night.”

“We’re playing cards all night. So, shootaround is at 10 in the morning, we finished playing at 8…So, I get no sleep, I drive to Sunny Purchase practice facility, we practice, a game that night, I take a quick nap, gotta hit the road, game in the Garden. I’m sitting on the bench, I am tired. I’m sitting there like, ‘This dude got 50 points. How is this dude still surviving?”

Mark Jackson’s story about playing cards all night with Michael Jordan just goes to show MJ’s love for gambling. He was so into playing cards that he let the entire night slip away before a matchup against the New York Knicks at his favorite arena to play in, the Madison Square Garden.

Jackson may have been referring to this game against the Bulls. Jordan didn’t exactly have 50 points but dropping 47 with no sleep was still an unbelievable feat to accomplish in the league.

If Mark Jackson’s story seems too good to be true, then B.J. Armstrong talking about Michael Jordan not getting any sleep would go on to validate that. Armstrong was a former Chicago Bulls player who spent some time with MJ on the same team. And this is what BJ once said during an interview.

“If he would have slept, we don’t how good he really would have been. We didn’t see the best of Michael Jordan because he didn’t sleep for 14 years literally.”

Many have called Michael Jordan’s era soft and watered-down to invalidate his greatness but stories told by fellow players only go on to solidify the case on how good he actually was back then.