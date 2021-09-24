“That’s the easiest way”– Christian Horner gives solutions on how to avoid collisions between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

“That’s the easiest way”– Christian Horner draws solutions on how to avoid collisions between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in future.

Amidst the fight for the championship, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have already collided twice with each other, and it is even claimed by many F1 experts that they may crash again in the future.

While intense contemplation is happening over how to prevent the two title protagonists from crashing with each other, Christian Horner has a simple solution.

“Well, we try and make sure he’s ahead on the circuit, that’s the easiest way,” Red Bull team boss Horner told select media, including RacingNews365.com, when asked about how to avoid any further contact.

“The reality is that neither of them should have been anywhere near each other. Unfortunately, the pit-stop that we had conceded time for Max.”

“Lewis should have been well clear and then obviously the issue at his pit-stop put the two of them pretty much alongside each other, so the easiest way to avoid an incident is to be far enough up the road.”

“But I’ve got the feeling that they’re going to be racing hard. It’s been so tight between the two of them. The two teams have been separated by merely a tenth on average over the season to date, and I think that’s likely to continue over the last third of this championship.”

They’re going to race; they are going to crash

Horner said that it’s improbable that the crashes between them in future can be avoided, as they both are closely vying for the world title, so more crashes may get witnessed.

“They’re racers and they’re going to race,” said Horner. To sit here and say they’re never going to touch each other again in the next eight races. I doubt very much [Mercedes team boss] Toto [Wolff] has that control over Lewis, and we don’t get over Max.

“It’s down to them in their car, racing for the biggest trophy in motor racing. There are eight races to go. Obviously, we want it to be a really competitive, clean run into the end of the season,” he added.

“But inevitably, when the drivers are starting next to each other so often, and they’re racing at very intimate venues… Max is a no-quarter kind of guy, and Lewis has demonstrated that he doesn’t want to give anything either.

“When you get two racers of that mentality, you get incidents. Monza was unfortunate. I think it was a dramatic-looking accident at slow speed, it was neither driver wanting to concede, and the end result was what we saw.”