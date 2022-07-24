“The 2018 Sebastian Vettel Germany nightmare returns “- Ferrari fans on Twitter left speechless after Charles Leclerc crashes at the 2022 French Grand Prix

Ferrari fans cannot believe what is going wrong with the team as they react to Charles Leclerc crashing at the 2022 French Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc crashed out on the 18th lap of the 2022 French Grand Prix after leading the race throughout its entirety. This in turn is a huge disappointment for the championship contender.

The Monégasque racing driver secured the pole position for the race yesterday with his teammate Carlos Sainz’s assistance. Moreover, the team was confident of a podium finish today.

On the lap 18th, while Max Verstappen was far behind, Leclerc sat on a comfortable lead. However, approaching the end of the lap, he spun and hit the barriers.

According to Leclerc, there was a problem with the throttle due to which he spun. This is the second time after the Austrian Grand Prix when the Ferrari driver complained about the throttle issue.

Ferrari fans react to Charles Leclerc’s spin and crash

This is the third time in the season that Charles Leclerc retired despite leading the race. First, it was in Catalonia, repeated at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Tifosi cannot believe what is going wrong. With Mercedes not able to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari, Max Verstappen looks like the clear world championship contender.

Below are a few of the reactions of the disappointed Ferrari fans and especially the Charles Leclerc stan watching the French Grand Prix:

LECLERC IN THE WALL Ferrari fans rn #F1 #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/FBq1EoTo4i — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) July 24, 2022

Barcelona.

Baku.

Paul Ricard. For the third time in this season, Charles Leclerc retired while leading the race… pic.twitter.com/7VcEjrRSwz — Scherazade (@ScherazadeMS) July 24, 2022

Charles Leclerc on the radio : “NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!” Lewis Hamilton : pic.twitter.com/kNPdXg6ilt — antoneee✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) July 24, 2022

