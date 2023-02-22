The Cheapest Way To Watch F1 in the UK: What’s the Cost of Sky Sports Formula 1 in 2023?

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands leads Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco and wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Formula 1 season is about to start. And in the UK, Sky Sports is the official broadcaster for the F1 season, which includes 23 races in the upcoming season. It will be their 12th season showcasing the most advanced motorsport.

The British channel extensively covers Formula 1, providing inside data before and after the Grand Prix events. It also recently announced its 2023’s consortium of experts to give insights during the season.

It also has a good hold over interviewing the drivers and their thoughts after the race. In a nutshell, Sky Sports gives a quality product to F1 fans about the sport and keep them gripped.

⏰ Set your alarms, it’s testing week!⏰ Everything you need to know coming up this week on Sky Sports F1 📺 pic.twitter.com/pnLchd4j9Q — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 21, 2023

For this much access, Sky Sports spent lavishly on extracting so much content from F1. In 2017, they signed a $1.2 billion deal with Liberty Media to get exclusive rights for F1 from 2019 to 2024. Now, they have extended that deal to have those rights till 2029.

How much will it cost to watch F1 every month in the UK?

In the UK, one of the ways to access F1 is to subscribe to the Sky F1. However, unlike before, one cannot access the F1 channel and would have to first subscribe to Sky Q- the television service by the British satellite TV company.

The monthly subscription fee is £26 ($31.50) on an 18-month contract. But if viewers don’t want that long commitment, they can pay monthly £29 ($35.11) for the rolling subscription.

On Sky’s website, after that, the fans would have to pay £15 ($18.1) extra for the F1 content. Meanwhile, there is an option for buying the whole sky sports deal, including F1, by paying £20 ($24). Though, a condition on the offer is there. Only a VIP tier member would be given this deal. The tier is given to their most loyal customer.

No F1 TV in the UK

While several countries have the luxury of F1 TV in their countries, the UK doesn’t have the right to access races through F1 TV because Sky Sports signed an exclusive deal allowing only them to air the F1 content in the region.

This strategy by them isn’t only limited to the UK. Wherever SkySports has signed the deal to broadcast to other companies worldwide, F1 TV can’t be accessible there.

BREAKING: F1TV is now available in India pic.twitter.com/1GIQVNUiWQ — Anuj Tripathi (@depressedsebfan) February 15, 2023

Though, the broadcast by F1 is also a good alternative. It provides some real-time data so that fans can know more about what’s going on in the race and the action.

