Red Bull Can Enforce This Clause in a Hail Mary Attempt to Keep Adrian Newey From Leaving

Adrian Newey’s future is under the radar once again. Multiple reports have claimed that the British aerodynamicist may leave Red Bull. Newey has been an integral part of the Milton Keynes outfit’s dominance both in the early 2010s and since 2022. However, the internal political turmoil at Red Bull may be the reason the 65-year-old is considering to part ways with the team. Although Newey may be keen to leave, the Austrian team may have a clause in his contract that could help them retain him.

The Red Bull CTO is involved in the brand’s RB17 HyperCar project. German journalist Michael Schmidt claims that Newey cannot leave until this project is completed.

According to F1 Maximaal, Schmidt discussed this on his podcast, Formel Schmidt. He said, “It must be said that Newey cannot leave so easily. Neither does Verstappen. Newey has a contract that only expires when this Hypercar project RB17 is completed.”

Schmidt then also said that Newey was in Tokyo alongside Christian Horner before the Japanese GP weekend. The German journalist claimed that they tried to sell the RB17 car project to a rich Japanese person, even though it was not ready yet.

Although Red Bull may have attempted to sell their hypercar project, it is pertinent to note that the British aerodynamicist is not an individual to leave his responsibilities incomplete. Besides, the RB17 HyperCar project is one he has been part of since its beginning.

Thus, he would most likely want to complete it and then move on. Schmidt cited that they expect to complete this car by September 2025. However, reports suggest that Newey is keen on leaving the Red Bull stable now amid the ongoing power struggles at the team.

Adrian Newey reportedly doesn’t want a piece of Red Bull’s politics

Michael Schmidt also claimed that Adrian Newey is not in the best mind space currently at Red Bull. The power struggle that has arisen from the allegations against Christian Horner has left Newey in a ‘sufferable’ situation.

The Auto Motor und Sport journalist mentioned that, “He is suffering enormously from this situation, from this power struggle there, because the atmosphere is just, I would say, a bit cold.”

This reported power struggle has created two factions at Red Bull. One involves Christian Horner who rumoredly has the backing of the Thai majority shareholders of the Austrian brand – the Yoovidha family. Meanwhile, Helmut Marko and the Verstappen camp are allegedly allied to the Austrian side of Red Bull.

This has resulted in Newey working in isolation and under stress, claims Schmidt. However, the 65-year-old has not revealed anything in public about the ongoing internal turmoil at the Milton Keynes team.

If Newey does decide to cut ties with the six-time Constructors’ Champions, Ferrari may be his most likely future destination. Rumors have been circulating for months about the Italian team trying to poach Newey.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin also reportedly approached the star designer to join their team. Now, only time will tell where Newey ends up if he ends his long-term association with Red Bull.