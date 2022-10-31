HomeSearch

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recalls a similar fate after an awful performance at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Janmeyjay Shukla
|Mon Oct 31 2022

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after he takes the second place during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did not have a concrete answer in regard to his awful performance at the Mexican Grand Prix. According to him, the team’s performance is slipping away.

Charles Leclerc secured a sixth-position finish and was over 10 seconds behind his own teammate Carlos Sainz. The race did not go as planned.

Moreover, he went into the past only to recall how the team had a similar result previously. That particular race was August’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ development is superior to Ferrari’s in the coming end of the season

Charles Leclerc qualified seventh par below the expected top three. Besides, the Ferrari F1-75 was slower than the Mercedes W13 which did outpace the Prancing Horse.

Mercedes’ season began on a downward spiral only to improve midway through the season. The competition between Red Bull and Ferrari was fierce with Max Verstappen and Leclerc competing for the win.

However, coming to the near end of the season, Red Bull is far ahead of the rest in terms of its car development. They have undoubtedly the fastest car on the grid.

Charles Leclerc recalls Belgian Grand Prix comparing the result to the Mexican Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc’s Belgian Grand Prix had a similar result to the Mexico City Grand Prix. He finished sixth in both of the races. At the Spa circuit, he was over a minute and ten seconds behind leader Max Verstappen.

The fate would eventually repeat as he finished over a minute behind Verstappen. Speaking about this, Leclerc admitted that the team is unable to match with the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

Moreover, it was a poor weekend for the team altogether. The Ferrari driver is still hopeful that the team will learn and analyze the given data and bounce back in the near future.

