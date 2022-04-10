“The Ferrari thing is worrying”– Sergio Perez sees Red Bull in deep waters amidst red hot form by Ferrari

Sergio Perez feels Red Bull is in deep trouble amidst reliability issues while Ferrari is bagging points excessively this year.

Red Bull and Ferrari are intensively vying against each other for the 2022 championship. But with Charles Leclerc’s recent win in Australia, the Maranello based team seems to be having an edge.

On the other hand, Red Bull is still having some reliability issues. In Melbourne, during the race, Max Verstappen saw himself retiring his car while he was heading for a P2 podium.

Sergio Perez, who was edging towards a podium too on P3 position, saw himself getting promoted to P2 after his teammate’s retirement. Worried about his team’s situation, he is worried that Ferrari might take away the competition.

“I’m not satisfied with the weekend,” said Perez. “We made a mistake in the direction we took with the car’s set-up and that hurt us a bit, we suffered a lot with the degradation. The Ferrari thing is worrying, at no time were we able to put pressure on them.”

Red Bull says it’s not the engine fault

When Verstappen retired, initial doubts went on to Red Bull’s engine. However, the team boss Christian Horner came out to address the misinformation.

He claims that it is not an engine but a fuel issue. Though, he claims that he or his team doesn’t know the exact problem right now. Nevertheless, he mentions that Red Bull needs to solve it to continue their contention in the championship.

He also talked about Verstappen retiring in such a fashion and claims to understand the Dutchman’s frustration. Now, with Imola, being one of Ferrari’s homes, Red Bull would be aiming to win the next race to regain their lost confidence in Australia.

On the other hand, Mercedes looked better than before and earned some ground in this year’s championship. But they still look much inferior to both Red Bull and Ferrari. It remains to be seen when will the Silver Arrows step up their game.

