F1

“The Ferrari thing is worrying”– Sergio Perez sees Red Bull in deep waters amidst red hot form by Ferrari

"The Ferrari thing is worrying"– Sergio Perez sees Red Bull in deep waters amidst red hot form by Ferrari
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"You put me in a very difficult position" - Lewis Hamilton had to back off from fighting for P3 in the Australian GP
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The Ferrari thing is worrying"– Sergio Perez sees Red Bull in deep waters amidst red hot form by Ferrari
“The Ferrari thing is worrying”– Sergio Perez sees Red Bull in deep waters amidst red hot form by Ferrari

Sergio Perez feels Red Bull is in deep trouble amidst reliability issues while Ferrari is…