“The Food Was Good, What a Shame”: Neat Burger Customers React as Lewis Hamilton-Backed Venture Closes Shop

Lewis Hamilton is now 40 years old, and while he hasn’t openly hinted at retirement, the harsh reality is that it’s likely not far off. He understands that he can’t compete at the highest level of motorsports forever, something he may have come to terms with some time ago.

In 2019, he co-founded the Neat Burger chain alongside Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also backing the venture. The vegan burger brand saw great success initially, but the last two years were challenging, prompting Hamilton and DiCaprio to shut down all eight UK outlets.

The company issued a statement confirming the closures, noting that they had “scaled back after substantial losses in 2023.” Their only remaining outlet is now in Milan, marking a significant setback for Hamilton, who had ambitious plans for the venture. “I think it will be a game-changer. I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it,” the Briton said after Neat Burger launched.

However, with over $10 million worth of losses incurred in 2022 alone, there was no way Neat Burger could keep burning money.

This sadly means that as many as 150 employees could lose their jobs—not something Hamilton, DiCaprio, Courtois, or anyone associated with the company would have wanted.

Soon after this news got viral, fans got onto social media to lament the burger chain shutting down. “I really liked it, the food was good, what a shame,” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

That said, some had plausible explanations behind why the venture didn’t work out and struggled to make profits.

“Tbf veggies are the target audience: they’re aiming at carnivores, but unless you get into restaurants like Beyond Burger has, I think it’s too niche to sustain,” a fan explained.

“The problem with products like Neat & Beyond Burgers is that for people who have been veggie/vegan for a long time (e.g., me), they taste TOO meaty. I know they’re aiming to offer alternatives to the majority, but they’re not so yummy for those who are already sold on the idea“, another wrote.

While this may have contributed to Neat Burger’s financial struggles, it’s important to note that Hamilton’s primary goal with the venture was to promote veganism. He aimed to show that even meat lovers could enjoy similar flavors and experiences through plant-based alternatives.

Whether Neat Burger will make a comeback remains to be seen. However, Hamilton’s diverse portfolio—his streetwear brand +44, his production company Dawn Apollo Films, and his non-alcoholic tequila brand Almave—will undoubtedly keep him busy.