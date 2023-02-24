$100 Million Worth Vegan Fast-food Chain backed by Lewis Hamilton onboards Leonardo Dicaprio as Investor

Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Leonardo DiCaprio nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” arrives to the Nominees Luncheon for the 92nd Oscars at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan via USA TODAY

Lewis Hamilton has found a great way to park his racing fortunes; by investing in promising startups. The $285 Million worth F1 star has already invested in Vegan food-tech company NotCo, Athletic Greens, Zapp, and TMRW Sports and have started his production firm, Dawn Apollo Films.

Hamilton is a Vegan and has often since 2017 and has adopted a plant-based diet as a way of reducing his carbon footprint. The Mercedes driver has often criticised the impact of the animal industry on climate change.

In 2019, he invested in a new Vegan Fastfood startup, Neat Burger Co. which aligns with the driver’s lifestyle. With the backing of one of the most successful vegan drivers, the $100 Million worth chain has grown and is looking to expand to new markets.

They served Neat Burger at the Met Gala after party 😍 Sir Lewis Hamilton was there too, so happy for him 💛 [Vía IG: @/tommy_chiabra] Founder of @NeatBurger_ 💚 pic.twitter.com/NzY89FCDvY — Beautiful Sir Lewis🏅|| CHECK PINNED ♥️ (@beautifulsirlew) May 3, 2022

The Hamilton-backed startup recently concluded its series B Fundraiser and added a new name to its investor’s list. That being the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

Leonardo Dicaprio joins forces with Hamilton

Neat Burger was established in 2019 by the 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Tommaso Chiabra. The Vegan burger chain has 8 locations in London and has now entered the US markets

In April 2022, the company onboarded Leonardo Di Caprio after a $30 million Series B fundraising. Dicaprio, an environmentalist himself, has joined the group as a strategic investor.

The Actor released a statement regarding his venture, “Disrupting our food system with sustainable alternatives is one of the key ways we can make a real difference in reducing global emissions. Neat Burger’s pioneering approach to alternative proteins is a great example of the type of solutions we need moving forward.”

Leonardo DiCaprio joins Lewis Hamilton’s Neat vegan burger empire https://t.co/jc83VkzAB2 pic.twitter.com/cTp4ths4Gk — Bloomberg (@business) April 28, 2022

Neat opened its first store in North America in midtown Manhattan, New York City. The start-up envisions opening 42 locations worldwide. The company’s further expansion goals include the Middle East and Italy.

The chain has also partnered with Formula E as the “Official Vegan Partner.” The company won PETA’s inaugural Company of the Year Award in 2021.

Why did Lewis Hamilton go Vegan?

Lewis Hamilton has adopted a Vegan diet since 2017. The driver was influenced by a vegan friend of his and since then changed his diet, becoming one of the biggest celebrities to go vegan.

The 7-time World Champion hated plant-based food like Hummus. But since changing to a plant-based diet, the Driver reveals he has found appreciation for Vegan food.

Lewis claims he was warned by doctors that he would be deficient in protein if he switched to a Vegan diet. But the driver proved everyone wrong as he claims to have had no effect on his body and fitness.

He answered, “I’ve won five titles since becoming Vegan. I’ve been more consistent than I ever was in the past. So it just takes proving people wrong. And that’s what I did.”

The Briton claimed the diet helped him sleep better, his skin had also improved and he doesn’t have as many allergic reactions as before. The Mercedes driver claims he feels more sharper and agile than before.

Lewis said his go-to Vegan meals are Avocado on toast, Smoothies with plant-based proteins, a veggie salad and curry. Based on his dietary requirement he even includes protein bars and nuts to his mix.

