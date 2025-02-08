“The Most Wonderful Person I Could Ever Ask For”: Carmen Mundt Celebrates ‘5 Years’ With BF George Russell

While George Russell will be under the spotlight for entering his fourth season as a Mercedes F1 driver in 2025, the Briton has also completed five years of his relationship with his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt. As Russell turns 27 in a week’s time, this fifth anniversary will double the celebration for Mundt and him, as a couple.

It was on February 7, 2025, when Mundt took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming post. “Five years with the most wonderful person I could ever ask for,” she wrote. “Forever proud of who you are and what you do”.

Mundt, who has been in a relationship with Russell since 2020, met the then-Williams driver via a mutual friend in London. Since then, she has always been at the Briton’s side and often visited the F1 paddock to support him at races. But what’s her background?

Born in Spain, Mundt moved to London at the age of 18 for further studies and that is when she most likely expanded her friend circle in the English capital.

When she’s away from the paddock, she is usually spending time seeking growth in her own career in the world of finance. Until the end of 2023, she was working as an associate in investor relations, a role she quit to become self-employed.

Mundt has also put all her job experience to good use by writing a book on finance, named ‘My Investing Journey and Learning’. While she has become quite popular as Russell’s partner now, her family background has been quite modest.

Mundt’s family’s struggles with bankruptcy inspired her to pursue finance

Many a time, what an individual pursues in life is due to the many experiences they have had, whether good or bad. For Mundt, she decided to pursue a career in finance because of how she saw her family struggle to achieve financial independence.

“I learned the importance of financial education early on when my family went bankrupt,” she wrote in an Instagram post last year while launching her short-form e-book. “It impacted every aspect of our lives, but it also taught me a crucial lesson: Knowledge is power”.

While she may have had her learnings because of financial hardships, she now wants to pass on her learnings to young women to prevent them from facing similar struggles in life. Her efforts have been lauded by not just fans but also other members of the motorsport community.

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, and Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend, Kika Gomes, praised Mundt for wanting to make a positive difference. Both wrote how “amazing” the work Mundt is doing and congratulated her for the same.