“The pitstop, well, unfortunate again”– Carlos Sainz wants Ferrari to analyze sloppy pitstops which apparently cost them several key points this season

Carlos Sainz wants Ferrari to analyze and improve the pitstops as they have cost them massive points this season. The Spaniard wants to end it.

Ferrari, in comparison to 2020, has been very impressive. But still, there are a few technical things they have to figure out. The Maranello based team is still struggling with the pitstops.

Even in the last race, Carlos Sainz suffered a 5.5 second extended pitstop, which made him lose positions by one or two. But the Spaniard wants this to end.

According to him, Ferrari has lost some critical points with such sloppy work. He even claims Ferrari would have been much ahead if those errors could have been avoided.

“The pitstop, well, unfortunate again,” said Sainz after the US GP. “We need to keep looking at it and we need to keep improving as a team because we are not happy with the situation. It has been a few pitstops now that we have been struggling with.”

“From my side, I think it’s the second consecutive and the third all season, so it’s quite a lot of points there we are leaving on the table due to these small problems.”

Also said: Carlos Sainz expresses disappointment at the way Netflix portrayed the Italian team in ‘Drive to Survive’

Poor pitstop cost P5 to Carlos Sainz?

Sainz was vying against Daniel Ricciardo at the Circuit of the Americas. However, the poor pitstop by Ferrari to trick the Australian for an undercut.

“I think I would have been fairly easy with the undercut there on Ricciardo, but it is what it is,” said Sainz. “We need to keep working as a team to improve it. We need to keep improving a bit.”

“There are points there that maybe this year are not so important, but if we want to be fighting for championships in the future, these are the kind of things that we need to become excellent at, and that we are maybe still lacking a bit.”

Also read: Risk Ferrari avoided that could have got them fastest lap and a podium