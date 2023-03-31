Sebastian Vettel on Being “Undecided” About Watching F1 Races After Retirement

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, bringing his long and glittering career to a close. Being one of the most popular and loved drivers on the grid, Vettel’s absence in the opening rounds of the 2023 season has been very noticeable among fans.

As it turns out, it is not just the fans who are missing Vettel. The four-time world champion is also missing being an F1 driver, and was contemplating about whether he should watch races on the TV at home. The main reason behind Vettel’s retirement was down to him wanting to spend more time with his family.

However, even though he is with his family at home currently, Vettel ends up missing F1. In an interview with RTL, the German spoke about he spent a lot of time being “undecided” about watching F1 races on the TV. In the end, however, he did tune into the races.

Seb on watching F1 races this season: “I was undecided for a long time, should I watch or do I deliberately not want to watch. But then I tuned in to the races.” pic.twitter.com/VdJntK6gXu — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) March 31, 2023

“I was undecided for a long time,” the 35-year-old said. “Should I watch or do I deliberately not want to watch. But then I tuned in to the races.”

Watching F1 at home was unusual for Sebastian Vettel

Vettel made his F1 debut in 2006, and since then, it became a part of his life until 2022. He spent months away from home, competing in races along with the ‘traveling circus’ and watching one from home, was something he grew out of.

Vettel admitted that he felt weird, watching other drivers compete in F1 while he was at home. The former Ferrari driver recalls watching older races from home, but that was before he entered the world of F1.

It wasn’t the first race that I watched in my life but it was a bit unusual,” he added. “But also quite nice because the race was over & I could simply turn the TV off. And was straight home with the family and could enjoy the decision I made.”

Vettel admits he may make F1 return

Vettel is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and during his peak years at Red Bull, he was completely unstoppable. The four-time world champion is happily retired, but he admits that there’s a chance of him ‘going crazy’ without being in F1.

Seb: “Everything is conceivable at the moment, it can go in all the different possible directions. It may also be that I go crazy in half a year, can’t stand it on the couch anymore and want to drive again.“ pic.twitter.com/L2ahqGz2RZ — Naca ⁵ (@F1ToRuleThemAll) March 30, 2023

At the moment, he stands by his decision of being retired, but he might change in mind in the long run. On the other hand, Vettel is more keen on exploring other passions away from racing and Formula 1.