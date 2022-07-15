“The sluttiest thing with $1 million a man can do” – F1 twitter goes gaga as Charles Leclerc takes his customised Ferrari for a spin

Charles Leclerc was spotted taking his $1 Million Customised Ferrari 488 Pista Spider for a spin on a karting track during the weekend break.

Charles Leclerc is taking a weekend off from racing. The Monegasque is back home at the Mediterranean principality, where he is spending some leisure time.

Leclerc just won his third Grand Prix of the season in Austria. The Ferrari driver overtook Red Bull’s Max Verstappen thrice to claim his victory. Also, it was the first race he’d won from outside the pole position.

And the win gave Leclerc and Ferrari some much-needed momentum. Leclerc moved to P2 in the driver’s standings and is just 38 points behind leader Verstappen.

But even on his leave, Leclerc hasn’t left his racing blood cool off. A video surfaced of the Monegasque drifting around in what looks like a Karting circuit near Cannes, France.

Charles was taking a couple of laps on his customised black Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. The video shows the racer enjoying his specialised machinery taking rounds around the tight turns and putting some rubber on the track!

And F1’s Twitter community and Charles Leclerc’s fanbase couldn’t stop going crazy. A user quoted; “the sluttiest thing a man can do is push his personalised Ferrari Pista spider on a karting track.”

This could be Leclerc’s way of enjoying time off and still being sharp. Because when he returns for the French GP on July 22-24, he’ll be up against Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

What car does Charles Leclerc drive?

Ferrari’s F1 driver Charles Leclerc is a Ferrari loyalist and a fan himself. He has a collection of Ferraris he owns. The Monegasque has been seen driving his cars through the streets of Monte Carlo with his girlfriend Charlotte.

Charles was spotted driving his very own Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. The car was purchased by Leclerc around 2020 and has been custom-made for the Ferrari driver.

It features his signature and driver number ’16’ on the car. The car has a value of $1 Million. It even features a one-of-a-kind number plate reading ‘488 P’ which stands for the car.

It features a powerful V8 engine under the hood and can go from 0 to 100 Km/h in under 3 seconds. He also owns a Ferrari GTC4, Ferrari F8, Ferrari GTC 4, Lusso Ferrari SF90 Stradale & Ferrari Portofino

