“The universe is so powerful!”- Lewis Hamilton marvels at latest images of space shared by NASA

Lewis Hamilton shared a post on Twitter marveling at how amazing the latest pictures of space shared by NASA look.

NASA recently used the James Webb telescope to click images of outer space, unlike ever seen before. Their administrator Bill Nelson said that it “represents the best of NASA.”

A lot of people were eagerly waiting for these images to be shared to the public. When they were revealed, the entire world was left with their jaws open at just how beautiful the universe can be. Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton was among the ones who were amazed.

These are deepest images of space history has ever seen. The universe is so powerful and every single one of us is a part of it. Thank you for sharing the universe’s magic with us @NASA. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/j3Ftw7aDhS — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 12, 2022

The 37-year old immediately shared a few of these photos on his Twitter account, and commented about how mesmerizing they were.

100% full res views of the Carina Nebula from the #JWST pic.twitter.com/nMLOeM2gAG — bryson (@Bryson_M) July 12, 2022

“These are deepest images of space history has ever seen,” he said. “The universe is so powerful and every single one of us is a part of it. Thank you for sharing the universe’s magic with us, NASA.”

Lewis Hamilton scores third consecutive podium in Austria

Hamilton had a tough start to the 2022 season, where he struggled with the W13’s porpoising and other regulation changes. He was also being consistently outperformed by teammate George Russell, and it looked like it was going to be a difficult campaign for him.

However, he has earned three podiums in the last three races, and has driven absolutely brilliantly. At his home race in Silverstone, he may very well have won the race. His car had the pace to compete with the Ferraris and Red Bulls on the day, but a late race safety car changed the outcome.

At last Sunday’s Austrian GP, Hamilton once again put in a strong display to finish P3. He finished ahead of Russell once again, and is now 19 points behind him.

With half of the season still left to go, Hamilton will be looking forward to continuing his good form. The Mercedes cars don’t have the pace to compete for the Title (yet), but they may well be in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ Standings.

