The Verdict is Out on Kevin Magnussen v Sergio Perez- Who is the Real Culprit?

The 2024 F1 race on the Circuit de Monaco had one of the most chaotic starts in recent history. The Monaco GP was red-flagged soon after lights out thanks to the three-car collision between Sergio Perez and the Haas men. With Nico Hulkenberg caught in the crossfire, the general perception is that Kevin Magnussen was the real perpetrator. However, F1 expert Jolyon Palmer has given more clarity on the subject and delivered a verdict.

Palmer highlights how from the get-go the Haas men were on Perez’s tail on either side. So, heading into Beau Rivage, a very narrow part of the Monaco circuit, Perez decided to cover his inside.

Contrary to general belief, Palmer highlighted how there was enough space on the left of Perez. Hence, had the Red Bull man moved, he would’ve avoided the crash and gone wheel to wheel into the exit of turn 1.

Palmer then also revealed how Perez was constantly looking in his right mirror and knew exactly where Magnussen was. However, the Mexican was in the barriers moments after his last look.

From Magnussen’s perspective, Palmer highlighted how there was space and he had all the reason to exploit the gap. However, it wasn’t a recommended move on the Circuit de Monaco, especially where they were. Palmer believes Magnussen should’ve backed out to avoid the massive collision.

According to the former racer, on any other track Perez would’ve been penalized for possibly pushing the Dane on the grass or gravel. However, Monaco’s narrow lanes resulted in the stewards showcasing some sort of leniency, Palmer suggested.

So, even though all drivers came out unscathed and avoided penalties, the first lap incident could’ve been avoided based on Palmer’s analysis. However, since Perez chose to opt for the aggressive route, his RB20 has suffered massive damages.

The staggering damage Sergio Perez’s RB20 suffered in Monaco and its cost

The first replays made it clear the accident was massive. The concerns were heightened when Sergio Perez’s RB20 was propelled off the circuit. The extent of the damage was made evident when the car was airborne. However, now the Austrian team has revealed the extent of damages translated into monetary terms.

As quoted by Formu1a.uno, Helmut Marko expressed his shock at the stewards’ quick decision to not penalize Kevin Magnussen. Marko then also revealed the repair costs incurred by the damages.

He said, “It was very dangerous. And second of all, the damage to the RB20 is 2 or 3 million. This is a big handicap for us with the budget cap.” This financial blow couldn’t have come at a worse time for them as currently, their dominance and title defense is under threat from rivals.

Additionally, as made apparent in Monaco, the RB20 is not flawless and needs work by the experts back in Milon Keynes. Hence, because of the recent damage to Sergio Perez’s RB20, the reigning champions will have to cautiously manage their budget to avoid exceeding the cap again.