‘No Shame’: Roscoe’s Diva Behavior Earns Him a Nickname That Will Make Lewis Hamilton Chuckle

Lewis Hamilton and his dog Roscoe probably have the most eyeballs on them, of any other celebrity-pet duo. The bulldog gets in the news for some of the most wacky details about his life. This time, Hamilton’s dog has been revealed to have a very weird habit when he goes to the veterinarian. Apparently, Roscoe has earned the nickname “the Cookie Monster” for his habit of always wanting cookies before they take him for physical therapy.

Advertisement

A dog trainer revealed this on their Instagram stories, highlighting how the therapist at the vet mentioned Roscoe’s diva behavior. The story read, “I found out today at Roscoe’s physical therapy vet that they call him “The Cookie Monster” I asked why. The girl replied, “It’s the only way he comes with me”, then proceeded to grab a big note bag of dog cookies and said, “Watch”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sabyasaachii/status/1751209202796953809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Following this, the trainer cited that Roscoe followed the therapist into the room. She even gave an analogy comparing Roscoe to “a great white shark swimming after a kayaker”.

The trainer then also posted a story of Roscoe’s picture and captioned it, “Does he look ashamed to you??” Shame or not, Roscoe’s nickname of Cookie Monster will certainly make Lewis Hamilton chuckle. Often, the Briton reveals some weird details about his beloved dog. So this story may not surprise him.

Lewis Hamilton once revealed Roscoe is on a vegan diet

Lewis Hamilton has become a staunch supporter of veganism in the past few years. The seven-time champion himself turned vegan in 2017 and has seen a lot of benefits for himself due to the same. Three years later, he even shifted Roscoe to a vegan diet and revealed how it made the bulldog ‘super happy’.

Hamilton reasoned with Roscoe’s past health issues that probed him to switch his diet. Hamilton said, “He (Roscoe) also had skin allergies. I decided to transition him to a vegan diet. It has changed his life. He now doesn’t have any breathing issues. His throat is no longer restricted. He doesn’t overheat like he did before and he loves to run. He also has no allergy issues.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CC0lMEFoQTD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Hamilton feels plant-based diets helped his performance as a driver on track too. So, it was natural for him to feel convinced about Roscoe benefitting from the same.

Even PETA highlighted that with the ‘the right planning and care’, dogs can have a plant-based diet. As long as all nutritional requirements are met, a vegan diet will only benefit in the right manner.