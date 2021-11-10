“The youngsters relate to him more”: Former Red Bull driver feels Max Verstappen winning the 2021 Championship would be good for F1 as more young people will be drawn to the sport

David Coulthard believes that Max Verstappen winning the 2021 Championship would be good for both Formula 1 and Lewis Hamilton.

The former F1 driver mentioned how Mercedes have been dominating F1 for 7 years. He feels that a new driver from another team winning the title would add some much needed freshness to the sport. Verstappen is the man he is backing to win in 2021 ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The Scotsman also made it clear that both drivers deserve to win equally. He is putting his money on the Dutchman because he is relatively new to the sport.

*Championship leader enters the group chat* 🎩pic.twitter.com/7L0pZyOzPN — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) November 9, 2021

“Both of them deserve it, so this isn’t a question of just one deserving it more or does one have a better car,” Coulthard said. “They are both exceptional athletes at the top of their game, two different parts of their careers. Lewis is 36 and Max is 24, very different. Lewis is a seven time champion and Max is trying to get his first.

“In the end, when the helmet goes on and the visor closes, they are just racers and both able to perform better than anyone else currently.” he continued.

Max Verstappen winning the title is appealing to the youngsters

Coulthard says that Verstappen’s youth and his ability to bring in younger fans into the sport is the reason why he should be winning. Fans of the newer generation have often come up to him and they relate more to the 24 year old.

“I think Max winning the Championship would be better for the sport. It would be a good little reset for Lewis as well to keep his motivation. he said. “He always says the eighth title doesn’t change anything for him and it certainly wouldn’t make his legacy any better.”

A brilliant overtake past his future teammate 🚀 18-year-old Max Verstappen made this daring move on Sergio Perez stick on his first visit to Interlagos with Toro Rosso#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7v6Y5vqgDH — Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2021

“He’s an exceptional driver and has earned that right. I look at some of the youngsters who come up to me who are gamers, Max is a gamer and they relate to him.”

“The business of sport is about trying to capture new audiences and trying to bring those eyeballs to the track. I think Max will do that.”, Coulthard concluded.

The F1 Championship resumes this weekend as the sport returns to Brazil after a year’s hiatus.

