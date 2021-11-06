F1

“There is a lot of setup work to do”– Mercedes is wondering why they are losing time on the second part of Mexican circuit

"There is a lot of setup work to do"– Mercedes is wondering why they are losing time on the second part of Mexican circuit
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Damn Steve Nash, I am wide open!!": When Lakers superstar Dwight Howard shouted at his teammate and current Nets coach for not passing to him on 2012-13 Lakers squad
Next Article
Biggest six in cricket history 2021 T20 World Cup: Liam Livingstone hits biggest six off Kagiso Rabada in T20 World Cup 2021
F1 Latest News
"We don't want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap": Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a 'Championship deciding crash'
“We don’t want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap”: Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a ‘Championship deciding crash’

Christian Horner admitted that he was very disappointed with Toto Wolff, who suggested that a…