“There is nothing more painful than being a Charles Leclerc fan”– Ferrari fans react to Charles Leclerc losing out on a podium due to a questionable race strategy

Angry Tifosi fans react to Ferrari’s strategy of not letting Charles Leclerc pit for softer tires leading him to miss out on the podiums.

Charles Leclerc lost the crucial podium place to Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari decided not to pit him during the safety car period. Meanwhile, his teammate Carlos Sainz won the race ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and the seven times world champion.

The Monegasque International broke his front wing after an incident in the initial laps. However, after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had a puncture, it was clear that there will be a fierce battle between the Ferrari teammates.

Esteban Ocon stopped at the old pit lane entry causing a safety car. The race winner was called into the pit despite Leclerc being faster than his teammate.

Tifosi reacts to Ferrari not allowing Charles Leclerc to pit

Ferrari fans at the end of the race were left with mixed emotions. On one side, they are really happy for Carlos Sainz securing his maiden F1 victory.

On the other side, Leclerc lost podium places again as Max Verstappen extends his gap in the world’s driver’s championship. The Ferrari strategist instructed him to stay out as the soft tires will be faster for just one lap and then have a higher degradation.

Leclerc had to stay out and eventually lost two places to Hamilton and Perez. The Tifosi did not enjoy this particular decision and below are the angriest reaction:

This is the history of the Ferrari — Mitch (@MitchS_9) July 3, 2022

oh my GOD WHY HAVEN’T THEY PIT LECLERC OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) July 3, 2022

Ferrari strategy for Leclerc 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yaqrQKIVvN — Elle (@formulaElx) July 3, 2022

ALL MY HOMIES HATE FERRARI STRATEGY pic.twitter.com/ZvXlu4RaIf — Dabo Stan Account (@ggregga24) July 3, 2022

Good strategy from Ferrari if you are a Hamilton fan. — Pablo Elizalde (@EliGP) July 3, 2022

