There Is Only One Way Max Verstappen Will Get Soppy on Stage in Front of a Crowd

With the 2023 season over, it was time to officially close out the season with the prize-giving ceremony in Azerbaijan. Max Verstappen was also in attendance at the marquee event, picking up his third-consecutive driver’s world championship trophy. While it was a proud moment for the Dutchman, it was equally emotional for him, as it gave him another chance to reminisce over a glorious season in an iconic car.

Speaking about the formidable RB19 in a clip from the ceremony uploaded on X by RBR Daily, the Dutchman spoke about the importance of the RB19 in helping him achieve unprecedented success, breaking records with each passing race.

“I think it did hit me a little bit more once I was standing on the podium in Abu Dhabi, you realize the season is over — you don’t get to drive this car anymore, unfortunately.”

Verstappen also took the opportunity to once again applaud his Red Bull team for their amazing job throughout the season. He said that it was an incredible experience to work with the team and that they made working throughout the year “fun.” Furthermore, Verstappen added he was “extremely proud of what we have achieved this year” and hopes it isn’t the end of their dominance.

The Abu Dhabi GP became unexpectedly emotional for Max Verstappen

Having won the final race of the season, Verstappen drove around the Yas Marina track for the last time in the RB19, marking the end of an era. With fireworks going off all around him, the Dutchman couldn’t help but be overcome by emotions as he spoke on the team radio to mark the special occasion. Not only did Verstappen win his third-consecutive drivers’ world championship, but his team also won their second-consecutive constructors’ championship. Furthermore, Sergio Perez‘s P2 in the drivers’ standings marked Red Bull‘s first-ever 1-2 finish in F1 history.

Expressing his gratitude over the same, Verstappen claimed he was “super proud” of the incredible display by his team, which helped him dominate the rest of the grid with little going against him. With the 2023 season in the rear-view mirror, Verstappen and Co.’s focus is now on the 2024 season, where they would want to reciprocate their success. Meanwhile, the Dutchman also asserted on the importance of having adequate rest before the start of the next season so he doesn’t feel overworked.