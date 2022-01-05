“There needs to be more clarity”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko wants the new FIA president to strengthen the rules in F1

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko hopes that the newly elected FIA president will work on making the rules in F1 clearer.

2021 was a turbulent season for the governing body of Formula 1. The stewards’ decision making throughout the course of the year has been massively scrutinized by everyone involved.

Max Verstappen’s World Title in Abu Dhabi was also marred by controversial calls made by Race Director Michael Masi under the safety car conditions towards the closing stages of the race.

Prominent figures in F1 like Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner have called for more consistency with decision making. The latter’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, wants the FIA to act on this before the 2022 season starts.

I am truly honoured to be elected President of the @FiA. Thank you all so much. I am humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me and the team and we pledge to govern in the interests of all members. pic.twitter.com/9E7TiG0PyG — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) December 17, 2021

Mohammed bin Sulayem replaced Jean Todt as the president of the governing body of motorsports in December 2021. Marko said that he has high expectations from the Emirati, and expects him to work on strengthening the rules.

“We have a new FIA President. And what I have heard from him so far sounds good.” Marko said.

“He wants to innovate. I think we should think about the motto that Niki Lauda came up with: ‘Let them race’. That has to be the starting point.”

Also read: Max Verstappen’s mother is worried about Lewis Hamilton’s mother

Red Bull advisor Marko wants to see changes with rules in 2022

Marko added on what all team bosses suggested after the 2021 season. The Austrian hopes for more clarity with the rules and consistency with handing out verdicts.

“The rules need to be more precise, but the stewards also need to express themselves more clearly and make better decisions,” said Marko. “We need to know that if we do this or that, we will get this or that penalty. Not this one time and that one time again.”

The 78-year-old also became the latest person to disapprove of team bosses talking to the Race Director mid-race.

Also read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slams FIA for Abu Dhabi fiasco but stops short of asking for Michael Masi’s resignation