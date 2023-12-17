Max Verstappen and Co. Had to Shell $3,000 More to Arrive at Las Vegas

Max Verstappen and his fellow commuters who arrived in Las Vegas had to shell out a minimum of $3,000, just to park their private jet. This was the average price set by the Las Vegas private airport authority during the Las Vegas GP after the number of airplanes increased by quite a lot.

Kym Illman, in his recent YouTube video, said on this, “The private jet parking area at Harry Reid was full. Even with the airport jacking up landing fees to a reported $3,000 per plane.”

Admittedly, drivers arriving at the circuit in their private jet is not a usual sight. They often tend to avoid the heckles of commercial aviation and instead use their own jet to fly from one destination to another. In doing so, they keep their jet in the nearest airport to the F1 circuit.

However, for Las Vegas, a place that is already known for its richness and crowd, going down this path for the extreme demand of space was not expected. Nevertheless, it was not an issue for the Dutch driver as he came, saw, conquered, and then left this place with success.

How did the inaugural Las Vegas GP fare for Max Verstappen and others?

Despite enormous complications regarding the inaugural Las Vegas GP, the race in Nevada was indeed a successful event. Keeping aside the 2023 Singapore GP, many regarded the Las Vegas race as one of the best races of this season, despite the criticism.

The race saw the old rivalries between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, in which the three-time world champion emerged victorious in the end. However, Leclerc took P2 and his breathtaking last-minute overtake on Sergio Perez received the best overtake of the season.

Verstappen came to this circuit with 17 wins, and after the race, he extended it to 18. Therefore, the Dutchman became victorious in all three US races this season. Firstly, it was the Miami GP win for him, and then it was the Austin GP, followed by the Las Vegas win.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old also became the only driver to take the inaugural victory in Miami, and this time in Las Vegas. As things stand, many expect Max Verstappen to defend his Las Vegas crown in 2024 as rivals may struggle to reach Red Bull‘s level next season.