Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Ferrari Movie Starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz

The much-anticipated Ferrari movie is all set to release soon, with Michael Mann housing an impressive cast to deliver a strong performance via the film. Adam Driver will be in the lead role, portraying the legendary Enzo Ferrari’s character. Also in the film are star actors like Penelope Cruz, Patrick Dempsey, and Shailene Woodley.

Advertisement

Set to release on the 25th of December, the Ferrari movie will be the year’s last big release. A select few got the chance to see an exclusive preview of the film, including members of the Sky Sports F1 panel. The members then gave their reviews on the movie, as seen in the video uploaded on YouTube by Sky Sports F1.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FerrariMovie/status/1714627558153560312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Martin Brundle was among the people to be a part of the preview and gave a review of the film. After overcoming the initial difficulties of having to understand the thick Italian accents of the American actors, Brundle praised Mann for creating an excellent film.

The presenter also praised the film’s writers and Adam Driver for capturing the true essence of what Enzo Ferrari was like, which came out beautifully in the film. Simon Lazenby accompanied Brundle during the screening and also had a positive review of the film.

Lazenby appreciated the film’s focus on Enzo Ferrari’s life and the personal difficulties the late Italian entrepreneur faced after the death of his son, Dino Ferrari, which gave way to his marriage becoming strained. Lazenby was also happy to see the film truly express the dangers of the sport back in the 1950s.

The Ferrari Movie is bringing a heartbreakingly iconic era to the big screens

Set in 1957, a year after Dino Ferrari’s death, the movie tells the tale of the Ferrari organization being at the brink of bankruptcy with Enzo [Ferrari] deciding to put all his eggs in one basket. As such, the 1000-mile race across Italy, called ‘Mille Miglia,’ becomes the focal point of the movie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FBOODTS/status/1088154908547866626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The movie, 30 years in the making, marks the completion of Michael Mann’s dream of creating a Ferrari biopic, which he first dreamt of in his early days as a film student. The movie will focus on the final year of the Mille Miglia, with Alfonso de Portago (played by Gabriel Leone) driving the Ferrari car.

It was a race that ended in disaster, with Portago dying in a tragic accident about 44 miles from Brescia, which was the start and the end point of the race. Portago once claimed he would only die of old age, and racing would never claim his life.

Driving at 150 miles an hour, a tire of Portago’s third-placed Ferrari went flat, sending the car hurtling over a canal on the left side of the road and veering back across the canal. The crash led to the tragic loss of nine lives, including five children and Portago’s co-driver, Edmund Nelson. As for Portago, he tragically died even before turning 30.