“These are the best cars we have driven, or all people have driven”– Sergio Perez claims everything will feel bad in 2022 compared to current F1 cars

Sergio Perez opines that the cars under new regulation will be inferior to the cars of the current generation after driving the 2022 car on the simulator.

Formula 1 is set to go through a radical evolution, as the 2022 regulation will not only alter the appearance of the 2022 car. But also change the essential aspects of the car.

The 2022 car is still on paper for all of the teams, and drivers are seeking its experience on the simulator. Sergio Perez, who recently tested the car on a simulator, claims it will be downhill compared to the current cars.

“I have only been driving [the 2022 car] a couple of times on the simulator so we have to wait until we hit it on track and start from there,” Perez said.

“But it’s obviously very different compared to the current regulations. I think these cars are currently driving, and we’ll never see them [again] in the history of Formula 1.

“These are the best cars we have driven, or all people have driven in the history, so unfortunately everything will feel bad compared to these cars. But I hope it is just enjoyable to drive.”

Any gaps in 2022 will take a long time to close claims Sergio Perez

While the regulations are stepping a year after when the current regulations witnessed the fiercest competition between the two teams for the championship. Perez claims he expected such a possibility before. However, the gaps in 2022 won’t be easily fulfilled.

“When you leave certain regulations [the same] for a long period, then you see what happens,” Perez said. “These days, the margins are so small that you have five or six teams that can be on the podium on Sunday on pure pace.

“I think going into next year, the one that will get it right will get it quite right and will have an advantage compared to the others. It will take years for the others to catch up.”

“Possibly the regulations are so limited that everyone will get it right and it will be really close, but I don’t think so. But I think Formula 1 needed the change for many reasons, financial reasons as well. So we just have to wait and see what these new regulations bring.”

