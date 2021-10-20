F1

“Toto Wolff is facing a different type of pressure” – Christian Horner believes it’s tough for Mercedes given fierce battle between both teams

"Toto Wolff is facing a different type of pressure" - Christian Horner believes it's tough for Mercedes given fierce battle between both teams
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
'Helmut Marko would now have been instructed by Nikki Lauda to keep Horner in his cubicle' : Jacki Plooij shines a light on the "b*tchfight between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff."
Next Article
“Almost every game someone tries recruiting me to their team”: Bradley Beal hilariously reveals that players around the league try to pull him away from the Wizards
F1 Latest News
"Toto Wolff is facing a different type of pressure" - Christian Horner believes it's tough for Mercedes given fierce battle between both teams
“Toto Wolff is facing a different type of pressure” – Christian Horner believes it’s tough for Mercedes given fierce battle between both teams

Christian Horner believes that Toto Wolff is facing a different type of pressure given how…