“They are only speculations”– Mattia Binotto reveals Ferrari is not in talks with Jean Todt to rejoin the team

Mattia Binotto denied speculations about Jean Todt’s return to Ferrari in future after a report by an Italian newspaper.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto revealed that the reports about the return of Jean Todt to the Ferrari racing team are just speculation.

Jean Todt was the former team principal of the Ferrari racing team from 1994 and remained with them until 2008. During that time Todt won six constructors and drivers titles with Michael Schumacher being his star driver.

After his tenure at Ferrari, he was elected as the president of the FIA. Todt’s term at the FIA is coming to an end next week. The Frenchman has made his intentions clear about not continuing in a role with motorsport’s governing body.

Earlier this week, an Italian newspaper had reported that Jean Todt was in talks with the chairman of the Scuderia Ferrari, John Elkann, to rejoin the Italian giants. However, when racefans asked the Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, if this was true, he denied it.

Binotto said, “I heard and read about some speculations in that respect but so far they are only speculations. Personally, I’ve worked with Jean Todt, he has been my boss, I think I learnt a lot from him.”

“It has been an honour to work with him,” he further added. “I will say that as well in case whatever would be the future, it will still be an honour for me to work together with him.”

“I still believe that as well as Laurent Mekies [engineer] and as a team, there’s still much to learn,” he concluded.

Mattia Binotto is happy with his teams’ performance

Ferrari has landed P3 in the 2021 constructors championship ahead of traditional arch-rivals McLaren. Mattia Binotto has taken this as a positive growth after the historic fall in the 2020 season where the Italian giants could only manage P6.

As an end of season treat, we thought we’d equip @Charles_Leclerc with the helmet cam 📹 Enjoy the ride 🚀#essereFerrari 🔴 #AbuDhabiGPpic.twitter.com/epWI9dFfMu — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 10, 2021

Along with the consistent performance of the drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, the Italian now wants his team to carry on the good work.

He said, “the objective this year was trying to improve ourselves and all the details. By doing that in the last races, we scored the points which were necessary.”

