“They are struggling” – Red Bull acknowledge Mercedes’ poor early-season form but expect a three-horce race for the title

“They are struggling” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner is in no mood to focus on Mercedes’ troubles, and expects them to join the three-way title battle, alongside Ferrari.

The tables have drastically turned at the top this season, with reigning world champion Mercedes struggling, big time. They find themselves third-best in terms of race pace, behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

Things are looking ominous for the 8-times consecutive champions, but Red Bull boss Christian Horner is indifferent to Mercedes’ struggles, and instead wants to focus on how they fare.

“They are struggling. I have no feelings about their competitiveness.

“Obviously I’m focused on our competitiveness in what’s a very intense fight with Ferrari at the moment.

“I have no doubt at some point Mercedes will join that battle, but my focus is very much on our team.”

If one year ago people told us:

-Ferrari would be on top fighting with redbull

-Mercedes would be on top of the midfield

-Haas would be the new McLaren and McLaren would be the new Haas

Everyone would have thought it was an April fools day prank pic.twitter.com/SQNkZx28SR — Madie 🏁 (@Madiethebadieee) April 1, 2022

Will Mercedes win world title for 9th consecutive season?

Red Bull can count themselves extremely unfortunate to return from Bahrain with zero points, after both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez DNF-ed due to car failure.

They recovered well to win in Saudi Arabia, with pole-sitter Sergio Perez also putting in a credible shift to finish P4. No wonder Horner is optimistic about their team’s chances come the business end of the season.

“It’s still early in the season. Luck tends to even itself out over the course of the year so I think we’ve just got to go race by race.

“We are off the mark now, we are on the scoreboard, we have won our first race of the year, both drivers were again very competitive and we’ve just got to build some momentum.”

Read More “Potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention”- Christian Horner believes Mercedes will fix their W13 issues and there will be six drivers competing for the championship