“They Found a Solution”: Guenther Steiner’s Rendezvous With Netflix’s DTS Would Continue Amidst Popular Demand

The sacking of Guenther Steiner from Haas ahead of the 2024 season came as a major shock to everyone. It became a news of serious concern for Netflix’s Drive to Survive as he was one of the most famous figures of the show. Fans wondered how the show would fare without Steiner, as many even called for a ‘Spin-off’ series based on Steiner.

Advertisement

Appearing as a guest on a panel for the YouTube channel ‘The Project,’ Steiner had some good news for the fans. He revealed that the producers at Netflix had come up with a way to keep him a part of the show, much to the delight of the panel.

“I heard from them (Netflix), and they were a little bit disappointed. But then, they found a solution to that. They sent someone to my house, and they were there two weeks ago.”

Advertisement

Steiner’s popularity kept rising with each season of DTS. His carefree comments and informal demeanor made him a fan favorite, as people wanted to see more of him. Steiner will most likely be a part of the upcoming season of DTS, too. Much of it concerns the fact that Haas fired him after the 2023 season ended. Moreover, Netflix will try to come up with another way of incorporating him into the show. Given Steiner’s stature as a fan-favorite entity, his absence from the show could be a significant hit to their TRP. The Italian remains a leading figure of DTS, thanks to his candid moments on camera.

Guenther Steiner hasn’t strayed too far away from the F1 world

Replaced by 48-year-old Ayao Komatsu at Haas, Steiner remains closely linked with the world of F1. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Italian has been in the paddock for both races. He has taken up the role of an F1 pundit for German broadcast giants RTL. Analyzing the race, Steiner remains in touch with the sport he loves.

He will also be present at the upcoming Australian GP, but not with RTL. Instead, he will lend his expertise to Channel 10 (Britain). Steiner has admitted to looking for motorsports opportunities, which could be the perfect fit. He also has prior experience in punditry, offering his blunt humor to the American audience while fulfilling pundit duties at the 2023 NASCAR COTA event.

Advertisement

However, the chances of Steiner returning to the F1 paddock as a member of a team remain slim. Given the nature of his exit from Haas, it is highly doubtful that he would want to go back to the team. The rest of the teams are rather certain of their structure and aren’t looking to shake things up. Perhaps the entry of a new team on the grid might make way for Steiner, but that shall not happen anytime soon. Hence, chances are Steiner may join the F1 broadcast team soon, especially if his punditry gig goes well.