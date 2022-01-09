“They have been teammates in ’18” – Williams banking on GP2 team chemistry between Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi to deliver big in 2022

“They have been teammates in ’18” – Williams are delighted to reunite Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi after their experience together in GP2.

Williams has an exciting few seasons coming up, after a lengthy period of disappointment without any silverware.

The Mercedes-powered team roped in former champion Jenson Button as their senior advisor and will have former Red Bull driver Alex Albon partnering with Nicholas Latifi next season.

Albon and Latifi were teammates in GP2, and know how to work with each other well. This is what boss Jost Capito is hoping will work to their advantage, also adding Latifi’s delight in knowing George Russell’s successor at Williams.

“They have been teammates in ’18 in [GP2] and they appreciate each other very well.”

“Nicky was extremely happy when he got to know that Alex will join the team. I think that gave him even the motivational boost that he can race again with Alex.”

Red Bull trying to replicate Latifi’s crash so that their evidence holds up in court.

Personal and professional bond with Albon and Latifi

Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi have carried their chemistry off the race track as well. They are always on the lookout for each other. Capito mentions how Albon has been looking forward to the prospect of teaming up again with the Canadian.

“[It is] the same with Alex. He was really happy to be in the same team as Nicky and I’m sure the relationship between them will be as good as it was with George and Nicky, and you know that Alex and George are personally very good friends as well.

“That also means they have a very similar character, and I believe this kind of character and behaviour fits extremely well to Williams where Williams is right now.”

