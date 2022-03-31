“They just wanna know how F1 got so big”- American journalist talks about how NFL bosses want to get into Formula 1

American journalist Kevin Clark recently revealed how NFL bosses and managers approached him to learn more about F1 and it’s growth.

Over the last few years, Formula 1 has witnessed massive growth in viewership around the world. The growth has been particularly steep in the United States, and massive reason behind that has been the launch of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.

The United States will be hosting two races in the 2022 season. Austin will continue to host one at the COTA like it has been for the last several years. A new venue in Miami, also got added to the F1 calendar ahead of this season.

BREAKING: F1 to host night race in Las Vegas from 2023!#F1 @Vegas pic.twitter.com/jtXbzKioV4 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022

On Thursday, F1 also announced the addition of a race in Las Vegas from 2023 onwards. This news was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, as Vegas is one of the most glamorous cities in the world.

It’s a testament to just how popular the sport has become in the US. The nation will be hosting three F1 races next year onwards, something which no other country is doing.

NFL bosses want to learn how F1 grew so much in the United States

In a recent Twitter post, journalist Kevin Clark revealed what happened in the NFL owner’s meeting. He stated that almost all the executives, GMs and coaches asked him questions about F1. They wanted to know how the sport gained so much popularity, and were curious about what makes it so good.

I know what I’m about to say sounds extremely fake but I promise a handful of very notable NFL execs/GMs/coaches asked me this week to explain F1 at the owners’ meeting becasue either they want to get into it, their kids are into it, or they just wanna know how it got so big. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 30, 2022

“I know what I’m about to say sounds extremely fake,” Clark began. “But I promise a handful of very notable NFL execs/GMs/coaches asked me this week to explain F1 at the owners’ meeting.”

“Because either they want to get into it, their kids are into it, or they just wanna know how it got so big.”

F1 have long wanted to capture the market in US. NASCAR and IndyCar Series have been historically more popular in the States, but F1 is looking forward to changing that. The number of viewers are increasing year after year, and having three races in the country, will surely add new fans to the ever growing list.

